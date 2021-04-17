THE BUDGETARIAN
Smart launches Unli 5G as most powerful offer on its fastest technology
Unli 5G provides customers with non-stop data access at selected Smart 5G-covered areas—with absolutely no data-capping or speed-throttling for a superior and reliable 5G experience.

Smart launches Unli 5G as most powerful offer on its fastest technology

(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — As a big step forward in its 5G push, leading mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. has introduced Unli 5G, its most powerful offer on its fastest technology yet.

Unli 5G provides customers with non-stop data access at selected Smart 5G-covered areas—with absolutely no data-capping or speed-throttling for a superior and reliable 5G experience.

To give convenience and flexibility to customers, Unli 5G also comes with additional data for non-5G use so subscribers can stay connected even when they move from a 5G-covered area to a non-5G-covered site.

Smart subscribers can avail of Unli 5G valid for seven days plus 2GB data for non-5G use for only P299. Customers can also avail of Unli 5G valid for 30 days plus 12GB data for non-5G use for P599.

For even more data, customers can get Unli 5G valid for 30 days plus 24GB data for non-5G use for only P799.  

Smart subscribers can avail of Unli 5G exclusively via GigaLife App, which is downloadable on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

GigaLife App also features Smart’s other innovative data products, including All Data, which offers shareable data for all sites, and Magic Data, which offers non-expiring data for all sites.

Fastest 5G network in Philippines

The launch of Unli 5G comes on the heels of Smart’s recognition for having the fastest 5G network in the Philippines by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

Based on consumer-initiated tests taken using Speedtest® by Ookla, Smart has consistently posted the fastest 5G speeds for Q1 2021, with median download speeds of 190Mbps, more than double the competition's speeds for the same period*.

“Unli 5G is our most powerful offer on our fastest technology yet, and we specially designed it so more Filipinos can enjoy firsthand the differentiated digital experience that only Smart 5G can deliver,” Jane Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, said.

“In the same way that Smart pioneered LTE in the Philippines back in 2013, we are now driving 5G forward by continuously expanding our 5G footprint and introducing innovative products like Unli 5G so our customers can make the most of this game-changing technology," she added.

Areas to experience Unli 5G

Unli 5G is initially available at strategic urban centers for an optimal experience. These areas include Metro Manila, Angeles City, Baguio City, Cavite City, Cebu City, Clark City and Davao City.

To enjoy Unli 5G, subscribers should have a Smart 5G-certified device and Smart 5G-ready SIM and in a Smart 5G-covered location.

With Unli 5G, subscribers can take their favorite online activities to whole new level—from streaming Ultra-HD videos seamlessly, playing high-bandwidth games without lag, making crystal-clear video calls without buffering, and uploading and downloading heavy files in seconds.

Most extensive 5G network

Smart continues to expand its 5G network, which now has over 2,300 sites nationwide—the most extensive in the country.

Smart 5G sites have been fired up at strategic locations nationwide including in all of Metro Manila's cities and municipalities, and in the provinces of Benguet, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, Rizal, Cebu, Iloilo, Aklan, Misamis Oriental, Zamboanga Sibugay and Davao.

Along with its continuous 5G roll-out, Smart has also widened its array of Smart 5G-certified devices to make 5G easier to access and enjoy.

Recently, Smart launched Rocket WiFi, the country’s first and fastest 5G Pocket WiFi. It also introduced Smart Signature 5G Plans, the country’s first postpaid plans that feature generous data allocations so customers can make the most of Smart 5G.

Smart 5G complements the company's continuous expansion of its 4G/LTE network, which has been recognized by Ookla as the fastest mobile network in the country for three years in a row starting in 2018.

 

To know more about Smart 5G, visit http://5g.smart and follow Smart’s official social media accounts.

Smart launches Unli 5G as most powerful offer on its fastest technology
42 minutes ago
Smart launches Unli 5G as most powerful offer on its fastest technology
42 minutes ago
As a big step forward in its 5G push, leading mobile services provider Smart has introduced Unli 5G, its most powerful offer...
