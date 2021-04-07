THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Real-life soap opera: Mother finds out son's bride is her long-lost daughter
The mother and her long-lost daughter
Oriental Daily

Real-life soap opera: Mother finds out son's bride is her long-lost daughter

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 1:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — A wedding in Suzhou, China was turned into a family reunion after the groom's mother discovered that her daughter-in-law was her long-lost biological daughter. 

In a report by China's Oriental Daily, the groom's mother found a birthmark on the bride's hand that looked similar to her long-lost daughter's. 

She asked the parents of the bride if their daughter was adopted, to the shock of the bride's parents because no one knew the real story behind it. 

The parents then admitted to the lady that they found the bride on the roadside more than 20 years ago and they took care and loved the girl as their own. 

After getting a confirmation, the groom's mother looked at the bride closely as they embraced with tears because of their reunion. 

The bride, however, was confused if the man she will marry is her brother. 

But the mother admitted that the lovers are not siblings as she adopted the guy after she lost her daughter. 

The wedding turned out as planned with some twists that the lady's son became her son-in-law while her supposed daughter-in-law became her real daughter.

ASIAN WEDDING FAMILY REUNION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Stop prank calling firefighters': Internet users lambast prank callers
2 hours ago
'Stop prank calling firefighters': Internet users lambast prank callers
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Social media users showed their ire to a prank caller who phoned the Bureau of Fire Protection for a non-existent fire...
On the Radar
fbfb
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
1 day ago
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
1 day ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...
On the Radar
fbfb
'Ang Probinsyano' stars Enzo Pineda, Vance Larena put spotlight on Ivermectin
1 day ago
'Ang Probinsyano' stars Enzo Pineda, Vance Larena put spotlight on Ivermectin
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
(Updated) "Ang Probinsyano" stars Enzo Pineda and Vance Larena put a spotlight on the possibility of Ivermectin as a treatment...
On the Radar
fbfb
Philippine universities get ready for first-ever virtual EU Whiz competition
2 days ago
Philippine universities get ready for first-ever virtual EU Whiz competition
2 days ago
Colleges and universities across the Philippines are set to gear up for the much-anticipated EU Whiz: Filipino Youth of the...
On the Radar
fbfb
Young Pinay celebs, online personalities are living the &lsquo;presko period life&rsquo;
2 days ago
Young Pinay celebs, online personalities are living the ‘presko period life’
2 days ago
Their recent discovery of the New Whisper Breathable—their new holy grail pad—helped them take a breather unlike...
On the Radar
fbfb
Security guard saves 3-year-old boy from car fire in Mindanao
4 days ago
Security guard saves 3-year-old boy from car fire in Mindanao
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
A security guard in Mindanao became an instant hero after he saved a boy from a burning car in a mall. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with