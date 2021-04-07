Real-life soap opera: Mother finds out son's bride is her long-lost daughter

MANILA, Philippines — A wedding in Suzhou, China was turned into a family reunion after the groom's mother discovered that her daughter-in-law was her long-lost biological daughter.

In a report by China's Oriental Daily, the groom's mother found a birthmark on the bride's hand that looked similar to her long-lost daughter's.

She asked the parents of the bride if their daughter was adopted, to the shock of the bride's parents because no one knew the real story behind it.

The parents then admitted to the lady that they found the bride on the roadside more than 20 years ago and they took care and loved the girl as their own.

After getting a confirmation, the groom's mother looked at the bride closely as they embraced with tears because of their reunion.

The bride, however, was confused if the man she will marry is her brother.

But the mother admitted that the lovers are not siblings as she adopted the guy after she lost her daughter.

The wedding turned out as planned with some twists that the lady's son became her son-in-law while her supposed daughter-in-law became her real daughter.