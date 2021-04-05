THE BUDGETARIAN
Young Pinay celebs, online personalities are living the â€˜presko period lifeâ€™
We asked some of the hottest trending social media stars that you’re most likely up to date with, and they spilled the tea on just how much they prep when that time of the month comes.
Photo Release

Young Pinay celebs, online personalities are living the ‘presko period life’

(Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Do you ever see another girl’s feed and wonder how they’re able to pull off looking fresh, and confident as if they don’t experience discomfort during that time of the month?

We asked some of the hottest trending social media stars that you’re most likely up to date with, and they spilled the tea on just how much they prep when that time of the month comes.

As it turns out, it involves a lot of planning. They’ve scheduled every second of their time up to the T whenever they’re on their periods to avoid sweaty and stuffy napkin mishaps.

It’s not as easy as they seem to make it. But their recent discovery of the New Whisper Breathable—their new holy grail pad—helped them take a breather unlike their previous napkins.

This Whisper cotton pad variant has thousands of airflow vents that let air pass through for a light and airy feeling. It also has super soft wings that can help reduce thigh irritation, and new and improved top-sheet with deep anti-tagos channels.

Andrea Brillantes shared how a sweat and stuffy napkin hinders her from moving freely on shoots or when she does physical activity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

“That's why shoutout to all the girls out there dahil we now have Whisper’s NEW revolutionary pad! Nakakaexcite to share this to you all kasi the NEW Whisper Breathable has thousands of presko air vents that lets you breathe down there. Kaya no more sweaty and stuffy feeling!” Andrea shared.

Kyline Alcantara gave the New Whisper Breathable pads a try and least to say that she loved the presko feeling.

“I get so kilig talaga every time I receive packages. But now, I’m more excited because I just got Whisper’s NEWEST Breathable Cotton Presko kit! I've been seeing it all over social media —and girls, I finally understand why you all love it!!” she posted.

It’s not just them who’ve shared their love for the presko with Whisper experience.

Thousands of Filipina girls have switched to the new Whisper Breathable and swore to never go back to their old, stuffy, sweaty napkin. From this day forward, all they want are presko days with Whisper.

Don’t miss out and give yourself the breather your body deserves when on your period. For a presko period, try the new Whisper Breathable with thousands of airflow vents, available at all leading online stores, drugstores, and supermarkets.

 

Share how the new Whisper Breathable lets you #HingaLangGirl by posting on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok with the hashtag. Visit the Whisper Facebook page for more updates.

