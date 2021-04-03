Security guard saves 3-year-old boy from car fire in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — A security guard in Mindanao became an instant hero after he saved a boy from a burning car in a mall.

Kenneth Brian Cangke was seen in a CCTV video saving a three-year-old boy from a vehicular fire recently.

In a Facebook post by Bureau of Fire Protection Region XI, Cangke, who was commended for his heroic act, received a plaque from the government agency.

“The bravery of SG Kenneth Brian S Cangke was commended as he valiantly saved a 3-year old boy from a vehicular fire last March 4, 2021. Upon seeing that the fire already intensified, he immediately secured and rescued the child out of the burning car carrying him to a safe location. After which he took a fire extinguisher and alertly aimed its nozzle to the burning part of the car,” the BFP wrote in the caption.

“The Bureau of Fire Protection XI acknowledges the dedication and act of bravery of our living heroes risking their lives for the safety of others and doing beyond the call of duty,” it added.

The BFP also asked the public to always think of fire safety as it can occur anytime.

“This also calls for everyone to always think of fire safety since fire can occur anytime and anywhere,” it said.