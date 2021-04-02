'God is with us': Bo Sanchez stays positive despite being COVID-19 positive

MANILA, Philippines — Motivational speaker and preacher Bo Sanchez is keeping his promise of delivering the good news and continuing to inspire people even amid his battle with COVID-19.

The "Kerygma" author announced that he and "almost everyone" of his family have contracted the dreaded virus on his social media accounts on March 30. He exhibited slight fever and cough while some members of his family are asymptomatic.

His latest upload is his FullTank video for Good Friday titled, "What Kind of God-Follower Are You?". Apart from talking about the kind of believers, it also emphasized God's selfless sacrifice illustrated through Jesus Christ's Crucifixion.

"Serve someone who won't be able to pay you back," Sanchez posted on his Facebook a day after posting about his COVID-19 results.

I just received my test results. I have Covid. I have slight fever and cough. Almost everyone in my family has Covid... Posted by Bo Sanchez on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Sanchez made true his words on March 30 when he said that on his post script that he was able to make FullTank videos for uploading until Easter Sunday. He is currently resting and will only be able to make new videos next week.

"I'm sharing this to also encourage everyone that it's okay to tell people about it and seek for prayers," he said.

"Do you have Covid or your family has Covid? Let's pray for each other. God is with us. I know this is a difficult time. But with Him by our side, we will overcome."