UP scientist makes history as first Filipino to reach Earth's 3rd deepest part
Dr. Deo Florence Onda
UP Marine Science Institute via Facebook

UP scientist makes history as first Filipino to reach Earth's 3rd deepest part

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino scientist Dr. Deo Florence Onda made history as the first Filipino to reach the third deepest part on Earth, the Emden Deep located in the Philippine Trench. 

In its Facebook page, the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute announced that the team reached 10,045 meters deep today.

“#IntoTheEmdenDeep Update From DSSV Pressure Drop "Touchdown @10,045 meters!" it wrote. 

Onda is a microbial oceanographer of The Marine Science Institute, University of the Philippines.

 

 

He was joined by Victor Vescovo, the current record holder of the deepest manned descent in the Marianas Trench in 2019. He is also the main sponsor of Caladan Oceanic, a private organization that has been setting records for deepest manned descents in the world’s deepest trenches, with the most recent one in the Marianas in 2019.  

 

#IntoTheEmdenDeep Update Before the descent at 6:30AM today... --- Photo courtesy of Mr. Joselito Dela Cruz Membrot of DSSV Pressure Drop

Posted by UP Marine Science Institute on Monday, March 22, 2021

 

Onda was invited by the organization Caladan Oceanic to join the Emden Deep Expedition targeted from March 22 to 28. 

The team started their voyage from the port of Guam to the Philippine Trench. According to the group's statement, the activity has been fully coordinated with the Philippine government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and is considered a non-Marine Scientific Research (MSR) activity.

