'Maiinggit ka talaga!' Mega Tuna breaks the internet with latest viral video

MANILA, Philippines — Do you know that feeling of watching someone enjoy what they’re eating with so much gusto that you can’t help having your mouth water with inggit?

Mega Tuna understands this feeling perfectly, conveying it in their new online video that’s taking the internet by storm.

Utilizing a mix of fantasy and humor, “maiingit ka sa sarap,” has never been truer for the characters in the video as they watch someone (or something else) enjoy Mega Tuna.

As the woman takes the first bite of Mega Tuna, it’s clear how much she enjoys it. With eyes closed, she savors the rich flavor of Mega Tuna’s big tuna flakes with pure tuna meat, with no extenders.

Photo Release As the woman takes the first bite of Mega Tuna, it’s clear how much she enjoys it.

Every bite gives a real tuna taste without the guilt, and anyone watching her, even the lizard from up the ceiling, would be inggit and would want to be in her shoes.

The desire to try Mega Tuna is strong, perhaps strong enough that the lizard finally gets to try it for itself.

Mega Tuna Brand Manager Pia Bernabe explained how this whimsical and entertaining video came about.

“We noticed that anyone who sees someone eating Mega Tuna feels a sense of 'inggit' by seeing how that person enjoys each bite with matching eyes closed as they savor the pure goodness and rich flavor of Mega Tuna. Who wouldn’t feel envious when they see someone eating like that? Through this, we’re able to convey our message of switching and trying out Mega Tuna and instilling the message of maiinggit ka sa sarap,” she said.

Photo Release Every bite gives a real tuna taste without the guilt, and anyone watching her, even the lizard from up the ceiling, would be inggit.

Mega Tuna comes in four different variants—Flakes in Oil, Hot and Spicy, Spanish Style, and Sweet and Spicy—so you’ll never run out of flavors to match your mood or appetite.

Whether straight out of the can, with garnishing, or as part of a favorite recipe, Mega Tuna will definitely make a great companion every day.Wondering what happened to the human who switched places with a lizard?

Watch the full video after the jump.