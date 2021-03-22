THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
'Maiinggit ka talaga!' Mega Tuna breaks the internet with latest viral video
The playful video, titled “Maiinggit Ka Sa Sarap,” combines fantasy and quirky humor as it captures just how "nakakainggit" it is to watch someone eat Mega Tuna.
Photo Release

'Maiinggit ka talaga!' Mega Tuna breaks the internet with latest viral video

(Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Do you know that feeling of watching someone enjoy what they’re eating with so much gusto that you can’t help having your mouth water with inggit?

Mega Tuna understands this feeling perfectly, conveying it in their new online video that’s taking the internet by storm.

Utilizing a mix of fantasy and humor, “maiingit ka sa sarap,” has never been truer for the characters in the video as they watch someone (or something else) enjoy Mega Tuna.

As the woman takes the first bite of Mega Tuna, it’s clear how much she enjoys it. With eyes closed, she savors the rich flavor of Mega Tuna’s big tuna flakes with pure tuna meat, with no extenders.

'Maiinggit ka talaga!' Mega Tuna breaks the internet with latest viral video
As the woman takes the first bite of Mega Tuna, it’s clear how much she enjoys it.
Photo Release

Every bite gives a real tuna taste without the guilt, and anyone watching her, even the lizard from up the ceiling, would be inggit and would want to be in her shoes.

The desire to try Mega Tuna is strong, perhaps strong enough that the lizard finally gets to try it for itself.

Mega Tuna Brand Manager Pia Bernabe explained how this whimsical and entertaining video came about.

“We noticed that anyone who sees someone eating Mega Tuna feels a sense of 'inggit' by seeing how that person enjoys each bite with matching eyes closed as they savor the pure goodness and rich flavor of Mega Tuna. Who wouldn’t feel envious when they see someone eating like that? Through this, we’re able to convey our message of switching and trying out Mega Tuna and instilling the message of maiinggit ka sa sarap,” she said.

'Maiinggit ka talaga!' Mega Tuna breaks the internet with latest viral video
Every bite gives a real tuna taste without the guilt, and anyone watching her, even the lizard from up the ceiling, would be inggit.
Photo Release

Mega Tuna comes in four different variants—Flakes in Oil, Hot and Spicy, Spanish Style, and Sweet and Spicy—so you’ll never run out of flavors to match your mood or appetite.

Whether straight out of the can, with garnishing, or as part of a favorite recipe, Mega Tuna will definitely make a great companion every day.Wondering what happened to the human who switched places with a lizard?

Watch the full video after the jump.

TUNA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Maiinggit ka talaga!' Mega Tuna breaks the internet with latest viral video
Sponsored
1 hour ago
'Maiinggit ka talaga!' Mega Tuna breaks the internet with latest viral video
1 hour ago
Anong nakaka-inggit at bakit? Find out on Mega Tuna’s Facebook Page Now!
On the Radar
fbfb
FEU claims first, second places in March 2021 medical board exams
2 days ago
FEU claims first, second places in March 2021 medical board exams
2 days ago
Far Eastern University's graduates garnered the two highest scores in the most recent physician licensure examinations.
On the Radar
fbfb
Biblical scroll fragments from Jesus Christ's time, most important since Dead Sea Scrolls, found anew
4 days ago
Biblical scroll fragments from Jesus Christ's time, most important since Dead Sea Scrolls, found anew
4 days ago
Israel's archaeological activities in occupied Palestinian territory have sparked controversy in the past. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Cebuano vlogger 'Snake Princess' goes viral for transformation
5 days ago
Cebuano vlogger 'Snake Princess' goes viral for transformation
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Cebuano video blogger Snake Princess has been trending online following a successful cosmetic procedure. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Powerball&rsquo;s $184 million jackpot could be won from the Philippines this Wednesday! Will it be you?
Sponsored
5 days ago
Powerball’s $184 million jackpot could be won from the Philippines this Wednesday! Will it be you?
5 days ago
You can participate in the Powerball draw online from the Philippines for a chance at winning that amazing prize!
On the Radar
fbfb
McDonald&rsquo;s gives thanks to delivery riders with free breakfast this March 16
7 days ago
McDonald’s gives thanks to delivery riders with free breakfast this March 16
7 days ago
Everyone is invited to join by having their McDonald’s favorites delivered between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 16. In...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with