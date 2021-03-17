THE BUDGETARIAN
Cebuano vlogger 'Snake Princess' goes viral for transformation
Mark Anthony Abucejo, popularly known as Snake Princess
Snake Princess via Facebook

Cebuano vlogger 'Snake Princess' goes viral for transformation

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 1:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuano video blogger Snake Princess has been trending online following a successful cosmetic procedure.

Mark Anthony Abucejo, popularly known as Snake Princess, posted the before and after look  in a Facebook post, to the delight of many social media users. 

“SNAKE PRINCESS – BEFORE AND AFTER,” the vlogger captioned the post. 

Snake Princess, who rose to fame in 2015 after posting heartbreaks titled “Mark Serye,” shared in another post his new look.

 

SNAKE PRINCESS – BEFORE AND AFTER ?

Posted by Snake Princess on Monday, March 15, 2021

 

“HELLO MARK, GWAPA NAKO MARK? THE NEW SNAKE PRINCESS,” he wrote. 

 

“HELLO MARK, GWAPA NAKO MARK?” THE NEW SNAKE PRINCESS! ???? Transformation by One Nadela Medical Group ? Make up by Jasper...

Posted by Snake Princess on Monday, March 15, 2021

 

Facebook users commented their amazement to the transformation.

“The beautiful smile of before and the beautiful face of after,” Cha Cha Orbe said. 

“Different looks but please keep your humble heart. God bless snake,” Rochel Edz Sacam wrote. 

“Happy for you Snake keep it up stay humble po,” Cherry Limos commented. 

 

