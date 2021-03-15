THE BUDGETARIAN
McDonaldâ€™s gives thanks to delivery riders free breakfast this March 16
Everyone is invited to join by having their McDonald’s favorites delivered between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 16. In doing so, your delivery rider will be treated by McDonald’s to a free Cheesy Eggdesal meal with Minute Maid!
Photo Release

McDonald’s gives thanks to delivery riders with free breakfast this March 16

(Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Amid the widespread transportation restrictions and numerous community quarantines over the past 12 months, Filipinos have increasingly relied on delivery riders for their everyday meals and needs.

On March 16, McDonald’s will be paying tribute to those who deliver—the unsung heroes of the pandemic—by giving them a warm breakfast for their unwavering service throughout the year.

Through the McDeliverBack program, McDonald’s will be celebrating the delivery riders who have unfailingly delivered McDonald’s favorites.

Everyone is invited to join by having their McDonald’s favorites delivered between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 16. In doing so, your delivery rider will be treated by McDonald’s to a free Cheesy Eggdesal meal with Minute Maid!  

“Delivery riders have been our lifeline in these challenging times, and their sacrifices and hard work have made the past year much easier for everyone. As we mark the first year of the lockdown, McDonald’s honors and gives thanks to these delivery riders with a hearty breakfast to start their day,” McDonald’s Philippines Marketing Director Oliver Rabatan said.

You, too, can show your appreciation to your delivery driver for their service.

Order a McDonald's breakfast on March 16 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. via McDelivery, GrabFood or foodpanda to McDeliverBack a delicious breakfast for your delivery rider.

 

For more information, be sure to follow McDonald’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

