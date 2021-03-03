THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in legal stink with Filipino deodorant maker
In this file photo Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 7, 2019. President Donald Trump said March 29, 2020 that the United States would not pay security costs for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, appearing to confirm that the royal couple have moved to live in California.They reportedly flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
AFP/Tolga Akmen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in legal stink with Filipino deodorant maker

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are questioning the legality of a trademark used by a Filipino business owner.

Cobblestone Lane LLC, an entity representing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is pursuing legal action against Filipino businessman Victor Martin Soriano for use of the term "Archewell Harvatera" — the name of his brand of tawas deodorants.

 

 

"Opposer (Cobblestone Lane LLC) intends to file an opposition to the above-identified trademark application," read the motion filed July 8, 2020.

Notwithstanding the legal challenge, the product's official theme song and its choreography have since been posted online.

 

 

The name "Archewell" is shared with the organization founded by Harry and Meghan that currently includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

“At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change,” reads a post on the organization’s official website.

But in the Twitter profile apparently belonging to Victor found by World Trademark Review, the businessman appears unfazed and undaunted by the events.

In this legal battle, he’s making it clear that he will put up a fight.

 

MEGHAN MARKLE PRINCE HARRY PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with