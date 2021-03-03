Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in legal stink with Filipino deodorant maker

MANILA, Philippines — Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are questioning the legality of a trademark used by a Filipino business owner.

Cobblestone Lane LLC, an entity representing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is pursuing legal action against Filipino businessman Victor Martin Soriano for use of the term "Archewell Harvatera" — the name of his brand of tawas deodorants.

"Opposer (Cobblestone Lane LLC) intends to file an opposition to the above-identified trademark application," read the motion filed July 8, 2020.

Notwithstanding the legal challenge, the product's official theme song and its choreography have since been posted online.

The name "Archewell" is shared with the organization founded by Harry and Meghan that currently includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

“At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change,” reads a post on the organization’s official website.

But in the Twitter profile apparently belonging to Victor found by World Trademark Review, the businessman appears unfazed and undaunted by the events.

In this legal battle, he’s making it clear that he will put up a fight.

ARCHEWELL is now a registered trademark in the Philippines (And it's not a former British colony). English laws don't work here. pic.twitter.com/tGR0prkHDy — ARCHEWELL HARVATERA (@viktorphilippi1) December 19, 2020