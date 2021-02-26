THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Globe At Home reinvents wellness with virtual 'fitfest' on Feb 27
Hop on the Globe At Home Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. on Feb 27 for a day full of exciting and insightful activities that highlight the importance of holistic wellness.
Photo Release

Globe At Home reinvents wellness with virtual 'fitfest' on Feb 27

(Philstar.com) - February 26, 2021 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Enjoy a fun fitness weekend featuring your celebrities at Reinvent Wellness @ Home: A Virtual Fitfest for All this February 27!

Hop on the Globe At Home Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. for a day full of exciting and insightful activities that highlight the importance of holistic wellness, which takes into account the overall health of the body, mind and spirit.

Happening on the same day at 4:00 p.m., join Coach Kyla Cho from Electric Studio, the country’s first indoor cycling boutique, as she leads an exclusive spinning class—BLACKPINK-style! Make sure to visit the official event page and click ‘Going’ for more details!

That’s not all! Globe At Home subscribers can also join the Electric Studio raffle promo where one lucky winner will take home their very own indoor cycling bike plus three months UNLI class access to Electric Studio! 250 subscribers will also win a 7-day UNLI pass to classes to kick start their fitness journey.

To join, just register through the Globe At Home app. Promo ends today, February 24, and the winner will be announced on February 27 during the Facebook live event!

Being part of exclusive events like this is one of the many perks and rewards of being a Globe At Home subscriber on top of a fast and reliable internet connection.

 

If you wish to know more about Globe At Home’s offerings, go to shop.globe.com.ph for more details!

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Philippine food export companies head to Dubai for Gulfood 2021
5 hours ago
Philippine food export companies head to Dubai for Gulfood 2021
5 hours ago
Gulfood, one of the world’s biggest fairs for food and hospitality, is happening in Dubai from February 21-25 at the...
On the Radar
fbfb
To pass bread and pastry subject, student made oven from scratch
Exclusive
2 days ago
To pass bread and pastry subject, student made oven from scratch
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
If there's a will, there's indeed a way.
On the Radar
fbfb
Chinese man causes outage after sit-ups atop power pole &mdash; reports
2 days ago
Chinese man causes outage after sit-ups atop power pole — reports
2 days ago
A man in China scaled a utility pole to do sit-ups off the top of it, stunning onlookers and causing a power cut to thousands...
On the Radar
fbfb
Season of self-love: Simple joys to spice up your weekend
6 days ago
Season of self-love: Simple joys to spice up your weekend
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Enjoy and take a break from heartbreak — you deserve it!
On the Radar
fbfb
How to join 'The First Ortigas Vertical Cinema Contest'
6 days ago
How to join 'The First Ortigas Vertical Cinema Contest'
6 days ago
On its fourth edition, the Ortigas Art Festival is calling on aspiring filmmakers to join The First Ortigas Vertical Cinema...
On the Radar
fbfb
'We did it, Mars!': Netizens celebrate Perseverance's Mars landing with memes
6 days ago
'We did it, Mars!': Netizens celebrate Perseverance's Mars landing with memes
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Some of the memes from witty Filipinos included senator Cynthia Villar, "Mars" talk show hosts Camille Prats and Suzie...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with