Philippine food export companies head to Dubai for Gulfood 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), is leading a 13-strong delegation of food companies under the FoodPhilippines banner for Gulfood Hotel and Equipment Exhibition and Salon Culinaire (Gulfood) 2021.

Gulfood, one of the world’s biggest fairs for food and hospitality, is happening in Dubai from February 21-25 at the Sheikh Rashid Hall-R172 in the Dubai World Trade Center.

CITEM Executive Director Pauline Suaco-Juan shares that the Philippines’ institutional participation in Gulfood will feature halal-certified products with QR codes that interested buyers could scan to navigate toward the exhibitors’ inboxes.

The FoodPhilippines pavilion will be manned by the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) Dubai team.

To build on the momentum created by the Philippine delegation, CITEM and PTIC Dubai will facilitate an extensive business-to-business (B2B) event between exhibitors and prospective buyers on March 14-16, shortly after Gulfood.

Headed to Dubai are 13 food export companies: Century Pacific Agricultural Ventures, Inc., Century Pacific Food, Inc., Doxo Trading, Federation of Peoples’ Sustainable Development Cooperative (FPSDC), JNRM Corporation, MagicMelt Foods Corp., Market Reach International Resources, Mega Global Corporation, Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc., Profood International Corporation, Sandpiper Spices and Condiments Corporation/Mama Sita’s, SL Agritech Corporation, and Super Q.

All companies offer hearty, diverse and halal-certified selections and are export-ready to deliver consistent product quality to represent the best of Philippine food manufacturing and processing.

To be featured in the FoodPhilippines pavilion are well-loved Pinoy products such as coconut water by Century Pacific Agricultural Ventures, Inc., canned tuna by Century Pacific Food, Inc., canned sardines by Mega Global Corporation, various branded goods by Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc, and special Filipino breads by MagicMelt Food Corp.

As one of the world’s leading exporters and producers of several tropical fruits such as pineapples, coconuts, and mangoes, the Philippines has also become fertile ground for the production of premium fruit products, as evidenced by Doxo Trading, Market Reach International Resources, and Profood International Corporation.

The companies will be bringing in, among others, distinctly Pinoy pineapple juice and global favorite dried mangoes.

Rice, a Filipino dining staple, will also come in various iterations through the Philippines’ leading manufacturer of premium rice, SL Agritech Corporation, as well as through delectable rice cake snacks by JNRM Corporation and FPSDC’s selections of black, pink, brown, and red rice.

Pioneering brands Mama Sita’s (under Sandpiper Spices and Condiments Corporation), for its mixes and sauces accompanied by heirloom Filipino recipes, as well as Super Q, which transformed the Philippine noodle industry with its quality wheat-based noodles such as bihon, pancit canton, and palabok, round out the Philippine delegation for Gulfood 2021.

“It’s all systems go for our ongoing efforts to promote our choicest halal-certified food products, particularly in the Middle East and North American region,” said Abdulgani Macatoman, Secretary of Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for the Trade Promotions Group (TPG).

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our homegrown flavors, exemplifying the diversity that discerning taste buds all over the world know and love,” he added.

The Philippine participation in Gulfood 2021 is facilitated by CITEM, in fulfillment of its mandate as the export-promotions arm of the DTI, in partnership with PTIC Dubai, PTIC Jeddah, and the Export Marketing Bureau.

For more information, visit the website at http://www.citem.gov.ph/. Check out their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.