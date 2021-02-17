'Sana kayo na lang ulit': Netizens react to JoshLia's 'Paubaya' MV with funny memes
MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto may no longer be among showbiz's reel- and real-life sweethearts but they elicited strong reactions from fans and the public alike when they appeared in the music video (MV) of Moira dela Torre's heartbreaking song "Paubaya," premiered last Valentine's Day.
A scene in the middle part of the MV drew the most reactions across all social media — sadness, heartbreak, frustration, relatability and memes.
Some Pinoys chose to deal with their shared pain in what many said was the "closure" JoshLia never had, with memes and parodies of the lines co-written by JoshLia and ad-libs of the MV which now has over 11 million views.
From Kris Aquino's trending "because" memes to fans comparing JoshLia's scene to their favorite K-drama moments like the "Start Up" alternate couple JiDal, here are some of them.
Exit interview Admin Tinay ????Posted by Buhay Call Center Agent on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
JUSWA ASA NA MAN KA JUSWA?! Tiktok: neorivera #Paubaya #Joshlia pic.twitter.com/kEGG2GPrpG— neo rivera (@neorivera18) February 16, 2021
Dalmi : Natatakot ako kasi hindi kita mahanap noon.— Hannah ?? ???????? (@seonhomyeon) February 16, 2021
Jipyeong : Sorry kung wala ako nung mga panahong kailangan mo ko.
------
PAUBAYA by Moira inspired by Joshlia but JIDAL VERSION. Get ready your tissues ????????????????????????????????#Jidal #TeamJipyeong #TeamGoodboy #StartUp pic.twitter.com/40XwMxUEge
Natatakot ka because?#PaubayaMV JoshLia porebs, who u Gerald???? pic.twitter.com/2J1ioP6o6Y— ?????????????? (@wavydreamboat) February 14, 2021
QA: Good job for the callback spiel!#BPO #Kalsener #Paubaya pic.twitter.com/cpmFURbTia— Perrie (@perriebendo) February 16, 2021
me to joshlia after watching the paubaya mv: pic.twitter.com/0zJVtKMs5g— ???? #JihyoMonth (@azanayeon) February 14, 2021
y'all telling me that paubaya mv was scripted when all I see is joshlia regrets and closure in a video ???? pic.twitter.com/IDjvLQD25S— ???? ???? ???? ???? ?????? (@makpaween) February 14, 2021
Paubaya????#moiradelatorre #paubayabymoira #paubayamv #joshlia #because pic.twitter.com/0huWOXxeZR— gangarts (@gangarts1) February 16, 2021
[PAUBAYA] an offgun au wherein Gun is in a relationship with off for 2years. Gun is willing to do everything for Off. But, Off was just playing with him and been cheating multiple times. If gun founds out everything would he stay? Would Off realize his worth? pic.twitter.com/ikKYptp6gr— ????? ?. (@iammadamr) February 15, 2021
joshlia who??? THIS IS THE REAL PAUBAYA ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/q7o1PTpO0E— aryan ???????? error 404: cb not found (@donghaeiden_) February 15, 2021
Paubaya but make it winlove pic.twitter.com/PG9DbjPbA9— air ?? au (@lovairrukk) February 16, 2021
COMEBACK NALANG KASI KAYO SA 2021 O DI KAYA SA 2022!!!!!! naka move on na kayo? KASI AKO HINDI PA !!!! PAUSUHIN NIYO ANG COMEBACK SA KOREA!!!!!— grunggoooo (@meelonnnnnnnnnn) February 15, 2021
#Paubaya https://t.co/AAoIbTiu5S
