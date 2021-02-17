THE BUDGETARIAN
'Sana kayo na lang ulit': Netizens react to JoshLia's 'Paubaya' MV with funny memes
From left: Cover of Moira Dela Torre's 'Paubaya' music video featuring Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto; a meme showing Bea Alonzo in a scene from 'One More Chance.'
Moira Dela Torre via YouTube, screenshot; Star Cinema, screenshot and editing by @azanayeon via Twitter

'Sana kayo na lang ulit': Netizens react to JoshLia's 'Paubaya' MV with funny memes

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto may no longer be among showbiz's reel- and real-life sweethearts but they elicited strong reactions from fans and the public alike when they appeared in the music video (MV) of Moira dela Torre's heartbreaking song "Paubaya," premiered last Valentine's Day.

A scene in the middle part of the MV drew the most reactions across all social media — sadness, heartbreak, frustration, relatability and memes. 

Some Pinoys chose to deal with their shared pain in what many said was the "closure" JoshLia never had, with memes and parodies of the lines co-written by JoshLia and ad-libs of the MV which now has over 11 million views.

From Kris Aquino's trending "because" memes to fans comparing JoshLia's scene to their favorite K-drama moments like the "Start Up" alternate couple JiDal, here are some of them. 

 

Exit interview Admin Tinay ????

Posted by Buhay Call Center Agent on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

