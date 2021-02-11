Dancing 'cow' says 'ox' to veganism ahead of Chinese New Year 2021 celebration

MANILA, Philippines — There's no better way of celebrating the Year of the Ox than respecting the rights of bovines, according to animal welfare activists that trooped to Chinatown in Manila ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration on Friday.

Representatives from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), including one dancing human in a cow costume, called the attention of passersby in front of Carriedo Fountain in Ongpin Street around Wednesday noon.

The “cow” danced while holding a sign that read, “Make it a Good Year for Cows: GO VEGAN.”

Meanwhile, their companion handed out printed materials promoting veganism and vegetarianism.

“The Year of the Cow is the perfect time to start practicing compassion for cows and other animals by going vegan and leaving meat and dairy off your plates,” PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker said in a release.

“With everything from vegan caldereta and mechado to soy and coconut milks to dairy-free cheese and ice cream available across the Philippines, PETA is calling on everyone to make the switch to cruelty-free eating today.”