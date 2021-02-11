THE BUDGETARIAN
Dancing 'cow' says 'ox' to veganism ahead of Chinese New Year 2021 celebration
A dancing "cow" visited Chinatown on Feb. 10, 2021 to mark the coming Chinese New Year celebration by promoting veganism.
PETA Asia/Rochelle Regodon

Dancing 'cow' says 'ox' to veganism ahead of Chinese New Year 2021 celebration

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — There's no better way of celebrating the Year of the Ox than respecting the rights of bovines, according to animal welfare activists that trooped to Chinatown in Manila ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration on Friday.

Representatives from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), including one dancing human in a cow costume, called the attention of passersby in front of Carriedo Fountain in Ongpin Street around Wednesday noon.

The “cow” danced while holding a sign that read, “Make it a Good Year for Cows: GO VEGAN.”

Meanwhile, their companion handed out printed materials promoting veganism and vegetarianism.

“The Year of the Cow is the perfect time to start practicing compassion for cows and other animals by going vegan and leaving meat and dairy off your plates,” PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker said in a release.

“With everything from vegan caldereta and mechado to soy and coconut milks to dairy-free cheese and ice cream available across the Philippines, PETA is calling on everyone to make the switch to cruelty-free eating today.”

CHINESE NEW YEAR 2021 PEOPLE FOR THE ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS VEGANISM
Filipino priest-scientist developing COVID-19 vaccine for the poor
1 day ago
Filipino priest-scientist developing COVID-19 vaccine for the poor
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fr. Nicanor Robles Austriaco, a scientist and professor based in the USA, said his project is called "Pagasa" and would be...
Welcome the Year of the Metal Ox at Ortigas Malls
Sponsored
1 day ago
Welcome the Year of the Metal Ox at Ortigas Malls
1 day ago
Ortigas Malls continues to make sure that this year’s celebrations are festive and safe at the same time. Greenhills...
Love is in the air: Philippines logs first ever wedding in a commercial flight
5 days ago
Love is in the air: Philippines logs first ever wedding in a commercial flight
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Not even COVID-19 could stop a couple in love from tying the knot at 30,000 feet.
'May pa-leave si Mayor': Single government employees entitled to Valentine leave in Quezon
5 days ago
'May pa-leave si Mayor': Single government employees entitled to Valentine leave in Quezon
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
If you're single and a government employee of General Luna in the province of Quezon, then you're quite lucky because...
PE teacher's workout video with Myanmar coup in background goes viral
8 days ago
PE teacher's workout video with Myanmar coup in background goes viral
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Khing Hnin Wai unwittingly caught a piece of history on February 1 when she only wanted to record a dance workout video.
Add to cart: Delivery guy marries customer ahead of Valentine's Day
9 days ago
Add to cart: Delivery guy marries customer ahead of Valentine's Day
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
A delivery guy of an online marketplace recently tied the knot with his customer in Asingan, Pangasinan.
