'Hair flip is life': 5 most iconic 'Flip-inas' in recent years
Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 10:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — CNN news anchor Pinky Webb trended on Twitter yesterday evening because of a seemingly unconscious gesture — the hair flip. 

Webb was interviewing Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque about the controversial issue of the termination of the 1989 accord between the University of the Philippines and the Department of National Defense. As Webb continued her interview that included the comment by UP Professor Danilo Arao's challenge to UP alumni serving on the current administration, the former alumnus of the College of Law seemingly lost his composure and questioned the anchor's line of questioning. Webb, in turn, remained cool and collected and, at one point, did a hair flip. 

 

 

Netizens were all amused and went on a spree over the much-talked about exchange. If it's not on a shampoo commercial, hair flips are usually seen as a gesture that the Urbandictionary.com defines as "The act of flipping one's hair over one's shoulder to convey a dismissive sentiment, acknowledge a compliment, or assert one's sassy nature."

So, we're listing down some of the most famous hair flips in pop culture memory. 

Vice President Leni Robredo

 

 

The second highest in command gave the ultimate clapback at a government official's shade on her COVID-19 efforts in April last year. Apart from saying that she had no time to engage in verbal tussle amid a pandemic, she also shared a GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) image of herself doing a hair flip.

Catriona Gray

Catriona Gray doing the Lava Walk at the 2018 Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe Organization

 

The statusque Filipino-Australian beauty showed her dominance at Miss Universe 2018 during her famous pasarela, the "Lava Walk," where a major highlight is — you guessed it — a hair flip.

Mocha Uson

Singer-turned-government official Mocha Uson briefly flipping her hair as she flees from Angel Locsin in this scene from 'Four Sisters and a Wedding.'
ABS-CBN Star Cinema via YouTube, screenshot

 

Although Angel Locsin dragged and pulled Mocha's hair in a memorable scene from the movie "Four Sisters and A Wedding," Mocha's hair seemed to still look perfectly straight and not disheveled —  and she still managed to wave it briefly as she ran away from the confrontation.

Julia Barretto

Julia Barretto flipping her hair and doing that iconic 'finger comb' gesture for a 2019 shampoo commercial.
Palmolive Naturals Philippines via YouTube, screenshot

 

Maja Salvador, Bea Alonzo, Kim Chiu, Julia Barretto. They can't go star in a hair commercial without doing the flip, can they? These gorgeous ladies proved that nobody can take their crown, not even a man. 

