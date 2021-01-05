THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
Couple reportedly dies of COVID-19 after son gets a haircut
"Had I made that sacrifice and, you know, didn't spend, you know, 30 to 40 minutes with my mom — they would still be here," Bruno told CNN.
koleido-dp via Pixabay
Couple reportedly dies of COVID-19 after son gets a haircut
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — They didn't know that getting a haircut could cost them their lives. 

An American couple was among those who have recently succumbed to COVID-19 in the United States after the wife made a short visit to her kids.

According to a CNN report, Joseph Bruno shared how his parents, Mike and Carol, died of the killer virus just a few short days of each other. 

Joseph shared that his mother visited his apartment in late November, so his sister, who worked in a salon, could cut his hair.

He shared that throughout their 40-minute interaction, they were socially-distanced, wore masks and avoided hugging each other. They even had their mother sit down by the open window for "extra precaution."

They also made sure that her sister tested negative for the virus after the requisite regular tests. 

Bruno narrated that their family, most especially her parents, were extra careful. The elder Brunos refrained from hosting their usual family gatherings and had mostly caught up with their kids through phone calls and video conferences. 

A day after the visit, however, his sister displayed symptoms and both he and his mother started feeling unwell. Carol was admitted to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day but was discharged a week after. Carol had to be readmitted two days later and was put on ventilator. 

Joseph said his father Mike then started getting sick and was admitted to the hospital. Mike also needed a ventilator. A day after, his wife Carol passed away. Nine days after, just two days before Christmas, Mike passed away. 

"Had I made that sacrifice and, you know, didn't spend, you know, 30 to 40 minutes with my mom — they would still be here," Bruno told CNN.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US has 20,558,489 COVID-19 cases, with 212,117 new cases as of January 4. 

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Couple reportedly dies of COVID-19 after son gets a haircut
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 hour ago
"Had I made that sacrifice and, you know, didn't spend, you know, 30 to 40 minutes with my mom — they would still be...
On the Radar
fbfb
22 hours ago
Miss France aspirants take exams. Should Miss Philippines candidates too?
By Kata Dayanghirang | 22 hours ago
People nowadays often demand beauty queens to be knowledgeable about world affairs and politics. It isn't enough that...
On the Radar
fbfb
3 days ago
Filipina nurse receives British Empire Medal by Queen Elizabeth for pandemic response
By Kata Dayanghirang | 3 days ago
A Filipina nurse is among the individuals awarded with medals at the annual  New Year Honours list.
On the Radar
fbfb
3 days ago
Mystery monolith makes appearance in Canada
3 days ago
A mysterious monolith -- similar to ones that have appeared briefly in the Utah desert, on a heath in the Netherlands, in...
On the Radar
fbfb
3 days ago
Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year
3 days ago
Police erected fences to try to prevent congestion around the city's Customs House clock tower, but the measure was ineffective...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
9 days ago
LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
By Gerald Dizon | 9 days ago
This new year, prep all your health necessities, tag your family and friends along for a beeline to the best dining and shopping...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with