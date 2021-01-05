Couple reportedly dies of COVID-19 after son gets a haircut

MANILA, Philippines — They didn't know that getting a haircut could cost them their lives.

An American couple was among those who have recently succumbed to COVID-19 in the United States after the wife made a short visit to her kids.

According to a CNN report, Joseph Bruno shared how his parents, Mike and Carol, died of the killer virus just a few short days of each other.

Joseph shared that his mother visited his apartment in late November, so his sister, who worked in a salon, could cut his hair.

He shared that throughout their 40-minute interaction, they were socially-distanced, wore masks and avoided hugging each other. They even had their mother sit down by the open window for "extra precaution."

They also made sure that her sister tested negative for the virus after the requisite regular tests.

Bruno narrated that their family, most especially her parents, were extra careful. The elder Brunos refrained from hosting their usual family gatherings and had mostly caught up with their kids through phone calls and video conferences.

A day after the visit, however, his sister displayed symptoms and both he and his mother started feeling unwell. Carol was admitted to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day but was discharged a week after. Carol had to be readmitted two days later and was put on ventilator.

Joseph said his father Mike then started getting sick and was admitted to the hospital. Mike also needed a ventilator. A day after, his wife Carol passed away. Nine days after, just two days before Christmas, Mike passed away.

"Had I made that sacrifice and, you know, didn't spend, you know, 30 to 40 minutes with my mom — they would still be here," Bruno told CNN.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US has 20,558,489 COVID-19 cases, with 212,117 new cases as of January 4.