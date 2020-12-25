US' Mega Millions, Powerball Christmas lotteries offer Filipinos a chance to win $700 million

This Christmas could be like no other if you are lucky enough to win a huge lottery jackpot in time for the holiday. The American Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries are offering nearly $700 million in jackpot prizes this weekend and amazingly, you can play these Christmas draws from the Philippines.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently the biggest in the world and stands at $352 million in its draw tonight. Powerball is not far behind as the jackpot in its Saturday night draw is $341 million. Winning one of those jackpots, or one of the lotteries’ amazing secondary prizes, would be the best Christmas present ever.

If you’re wondering how you could possibly win such a fortune, without leaving the Philippines, you will be amazed to know that you can purchase official American lottery tickets online at theLotter.com.

Up until now, residents of the Philippines could only look in envy at lottery fans in the United States, where tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball, and local state lotteries are up for sale. Traveling to the US for the sole purpose of participating in a lottery draw is not practical, and needless to say, an enormous expense.

This can probably explain why thousands of Filipinos are already using the online ticket purchasing services of theLotter.com to buy official tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball and more than 45 other lotteries from around the globe. Filipinos can enjoy online lottery play from the comfort of their homes in the Philippines. If someone from the Philippines was lucky enough to win the jackpot, they would become one of the richest people in the world overnight.

Here’s how you could win nearly $700 million jackpots from the Philippines:

1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.

2. Select the Mega Millions or the Powerball lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site.

3. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.

4. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.

5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

How theLotter works

TheLotter spokesperson, Adrian Cooremans, explains that when you order official American lottery tickets on the site, “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee, and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as no commissions are taken from winning tickets.”

By purchasing their tickets online at theLotter, more than 6 million lucky players from all over the world have won over $100 million in prizes without setting foot in the US. The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so could someone from the Philippines.

Playing the world’s biggest lotteries at theLotter is simple, safe, and secure. Players everywhere are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online.

If all you want for Christmas Is to be lucky enough to win nearly $700 million lottery jackpots, get your Mega Millions and Powerball official tickets online at thelotter.com, this weekend, from the comfort of your home in the Philippines.

Good luck and please play responsibly!