New book puts lens on Filipino 'unsung science heroes'

MANILA, Philippines — You’ve heard of Newton and Pascal, Darwin and Pasteur, Dalton and Lavoisier, Einstein and Franklin… but can you name a single Filipino scientist?

Philippine schools and media have taught us about the discoveries and accomplishments of science icons abroad but for the most part, have unfortunately left our homegrown scientists unknown to the general public.

A new book by Filipino science news portal FlipScience aims to fill this dearth in common knowledge by shining the spotlight on heroes in the local scene.

The first book penned by the team of science communicators is titled “Istoryang Siyentipiko: A showcase of Filipino Scientific Excellence.”

The 88-page work features a total of 27 Pinoy personalities: the majority of whom are formally-trained scientists.

“From highly respected National Scientists to unsung science heroes working silently and tirelessly, there is no shortage of individuals in the Philippines who find ways to use their expertise to solve longstanding mysteries, protect the environment, improve their community’s way of life, educate the public, and inspire budding scientists to follow in their footsteps,” reads a promotional post for the book.

Accompanied by illustrations, the compilation of Pinoy scientist features and profiles is presented in a digestible format suited to different audiences.

Readers can learn about the "tragic tale of the Ilonggo doctor who discovered a life-saving drug," as well as the "shocking story of a man whose research changed four industries.”

“With this, everyone can learn the stories of these remarkable Filipinos at their own pace, with or without an internet connection,” FlipScience posted.

“If you’re a student who wants to learn more about our local thinkers, an educator in need of some quality reading material about Pinoy scientists, or a casual science fan who’s interested in reading some fascinating stories of Pinoy brilliance and heroism, then this is the book for you.”

Readers living in the Philippines can pre-order a paperback copy at a limited-time-offer of P300 (plus shipping) here. The estimated time of arrival is between January and February 2021.

The book is also available in digital format for Kindle on Amazon, where international readers can too order a paperback version.

FlipScience.ph is proud to present its first book, ???????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????: ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????... Posted by FlipScience on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

FlipScience Editor-in-Chief Mikael Angelo Francisco told Philstar.com in an email exchange that “Istoryang Siyentipiko” took only a little over a month to finalize, while the book's content – comprised of stories written as early as 2017 – took at least three years to craft.

“Istoryang Siyentipiko is a compilation of existing scientist profiles and features created by some members of the FlipScience.ph team...so it didn't take that long to create, compile, edit, and update the ones that actually made it to the final version of the book,” Francisco wrote.

It was FlipScience's co-founder, Hana Abello, who came up with the idea for the team's first book.

“[W]e certainly weren't expecting to turn that idea into a reality in 2020 (which has been a strange and challenging year for everyone). However, an unexpected opportunity presented itself, so we decided to just take it,” Francisco wrote.

The project was "both planned and unplanned" considering that the FlipScience co-founders had been discussing for a long time about publishing books on Pinoy science.

“In line with our mission of helping to promote science and science literacy in the Philippines, we sought to create a book that any student, educator, or ordinary Pinoy can read and appreciate,” Francisco wrote.

“It's our hope that this book will find its way to different schools, libraries and institutions in the Philippines so that readers (especially young ones) will know more Pinoy scientists by name and develop a deeper appreciation of science.”