‘Tuloy ang PassKo!’ Watch how you can pass the blessings with Grab

Big surprises and prizes for all in 24 Days of Christmas and Grab Christmas Factory

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2020 has been a unique journey in any and every way possible. The many adjustments we’ve had to meet this year, from quarantining to seeing less of our loved ones, have invited people to ponder and hold on to the small joys and bits of happiness that they received this year.

With the clock ticking down to Christmas, many may feel inspired to remain united and conclude 2020 on an optimistic and hopeful note.

From medical frontliners to delivery riders, there have been many members of our community who deserve thanks and appreciation for helping us make it through to the end of this year.

Luckily, Grab has made spreading the holiday cheer and Christmas spirit easier for everyone with Ituloy Ang PassKo - Ipasa ang saya at biyaya sa bawat pa-Grab!

Grab made sure all your transactions counted and helped in sharing happiness this Christmas, as it shows in its Ituloy ang PassKo! video.

Big prizes for Grab users and partners

The first in Grab's gifts, the 24 Days of Christmas, added a fun twist in helping the community through exciting weekly raffles, which have since been able to bring smiles and pass on happiness to Grab users and even Grab’s own community of partner-drivers, riders, and partner-merchants.

Grab partner-driver Diosdado Belo and Grab user Thomas Camacho were the lucky winners of an Apple Bundle thanks to the 24 Days of Christmas raffle!

That's because from December 1 to 24, 24 Days of Christmas qualifies Grab users to enter weekly raffles simply from transactions they make on the Grab app.

From these raffles, delight and cheer are doubled as prizes such as a Sony Playstation 5, Cebu Pacific flights and accommodations from Agoda and Booking.com, Apple Macbook Airs and AirPods Pros, and Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Z Flip phones and other Samsung gadgets not only go to Grab users, but also to a very lucky Grab driver or store partner!

In a heartwarming example, lucky Grab user Thomas Camacho was the winner of an Apple bundle containing an Apple Macbook Air and AirPods Pros during the second week of the raffle. Thomas' win was made all the merrier as Grab partner-driver Diosdado Belo also got to win the same big prizes!

Now on its third week of giving away prizes, Grab continues to spread happiness and the holiday spirit among Filipinos.

More surprises awaited Grab’s community as consolation prizes were also given to lucky winners by Unilever, Coke, GOMO, Century Pacific Food Inc., Coke, Nestle, Purefoods and 88tuition.

P2 million donated to hospitals

In its commitment to give back, Grab also recognizes the many medical frontliners who have consistently and tirelessly helped us in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic through the Grab Christmas Factory.

Partnering with the Tanging Yaman Foundation, Grab allowed its users to donate to its various beneficiaries by simply clicking on the Grab Christmas Factory tile on the Grab app.

With the help of the Grab community, Grab was able to donate P2 million to the following hospitals:

Philippine General Hospital

Philippine Children’s Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Donations were made possible with Grab’s partners: Century Pacific Food Inc., Purefoods, Colgate-Palmolive, Nestle, Coke, Smart and Unilever.

Though times may be different, Grab shows that happy and meaningful memories can still be made with our loved ones. Their commitment in serving Filipinos remains, helping the community still feel the Christmas spirit and being one with the community every step of the way.

To continue spreading the holiday cheer with Grab, check out the Grab app where all transactions you make until December 24 will entitle you to weekly raffles, and get the chance to win big prizes! Head on over to grb.to/passko for more details.

Truly, with Grab, tuloy ang saya at biyaya, at tuloy ang PassKo.