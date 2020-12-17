More meaningful giving: 'New normal' gifts aim to give back amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Even if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat to the country this holiday season, Filipinos still found ways to celebrate the season of giving by offering gift options that give back to people most affected by the pandemic.

Various companies and charities recently launched promotions to let Filipinos feel that Christmas will still push through despite these trying times. By patronizing causes such as these, people can hopefully bounce back stronger together.

Books with special missions

The year 2020 has been an unprecedented year, not only because of COVID-19 but also because of the increasing impacts of climate change - from the wildfires in Australia and California and to the strong typhoons and hurricanes around the world.

Climate change is making itself felt more and more into our daily lives. But it has been challenging to explain the complexities of climate change in a simple and relatable way. This was the reason for Janice Lao-Noche, a dual environmental scientist and development economist, and her 10-year-old daughter, Esther, have written a book about climate change through the eyes of two kid whales who are finding out they are losing their homes.

In partnership with Save Philippines Seas, Janice and Esther wrote “Sparky and Benny,” a personal story for children, parents and educators to understand what climate change is all about, and why it is personal to all of us.

Now available in Amazon, their book is also about a story of hope, aiming to providing children a template on how they can help make a real difference with climate change.

Janice is a multi-awarded sustainability expert, having won international acclaim for her work in sustainability, including at the age of 30, co-developing a mathematical and economic model for reducing carbon emissions in the international aviation sector. Esther is a 6th grader, student athlete, and a young coder, she wants to be a marine veterinarian when she grows up. The book is published by US-based Wise Ink.

“This book is our love letter to nature and to the world, because real love means telling them the truth but also showing them what is possible. The book ends with hope, that if we take action today and do it together, we can solve the greatest threat we face as humanity - climate change,” said Lao.

To highlight the salient points of the 2019 Rules on Evidence, reconcile its provisions with those of the retained rules, and address the gaps or inconsistencies that might result in the application of the new procedural rules, no less than 26th Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and Court of Appeals Associate Justice Eduardo Peralta Jr. wrote the book titled “Insights on Evidence,” which contains the most updated Supreme Court revisions on the Philippines’ rules on evidence. “Insights on Evidence” is now available at all Rex Book Store branches nationwide and online via the publishing company’s website.

This latest edition will be “even more comprehensive, given the recent approval of the 2019 Proposed Amendments to the Revised Rules on Evidence,” said Justice Romeo Callejo, Sr., Vice-Chancellor of the Philippine Judicial Academy (PHILJA).

Highlighting the indispensable role of the rules on evidence in insuring “a better quality of justice for its various rules prevent the tampering of truth” so that “its mastery by our arbiters of justice is a must for its wrong application is certain to result in failure of justice,” former Chief Justice Reynato Puno, who initiated back in 2008 the proposed amendments to the Revised Rules on Evidence, lauded the book for having drawn on the “wisdom of the most learned commentators on the law on evidence like McCormick, Mueller, Kirkpatrick, Lempert, Saltzburg and others.”

Hope for blended learners, workers, job hunters

To support all educators, parents and learners in navigating the next normal of education, Rex launched the Rex Academy in 2020 help everyone address the challenges and maximize the opportunities brought about by our current situation. Meanwhile, to help businesses continue to exist and thrive in the middle of a still-unpredictable business environment, Erwin Co, President and Chief Executive Officer of a telecoms distribution company, offers Telavi Cloud, a cloud-based business communication solution.

The global curveball called COVID-19 caught the world by surprise and continues to wreak havoc on many countries and economies. With its debilitating effects on businesses, companies are now coming up with business continuity plans for next year in order to survive while easing up on their expenses.

While there are various platforms to conduct online distance learning, a good LMS like Schoology aims to create an ideal environment for students, teachers and parents dabbling in online distance learning. Schoology is straightforward and easy to use, and can be accessed via any browser on PC and laptops, or on mobile phones and tablets via its app version. More details are found on Rex.com.ph.

To support all educators, parents and learners in navigating the next normal of education, Rex launched the Rex Academy in 2020 help everyone address the challenges and maximize the opportunities brought about by our current situation. This is being done by conducting various webinars and sessions on Flipped Learning, Blended Learning, Online Distance Learning, and many other topics.

Meanwhile, to help businesses continue to exist and thrive in the middle of a still-unpredictable business environment, Erwin Co, President and Chief Executive Officer of a telecoms distribution company, offers Telavi Cloud, a cloud-based business communication solution. Co looks at Telavi Cloud as a game-changing telephony solution that can help both Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and enterprise-level companies transition to a “new normal” hybrid work setup where employees may opt to work remotely.

Now available via Telavi.com.ph, the cloud aims to provide an affordable “fully encrypted and secured” system to give businesses the freedom to operate anywhere in the world without need to backup to multiple servers or to pay monthly subscription.

Meanwhile, to help combat unemployment due to the pandemic, software development company APPscape recently introduced LapitJobs, a new employment app free for applicants. This new app aims to help find jobs for the 27.3 million Filipinos who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Through the app, applicants find the jobs nearest to them, as well as choose jobs based on salary and work environment.

For employers, there is the LapitTauhan portal that allows the employers to post their job offers to LapitJobs. Furthermore, it has a dashboard that can help employers in shortlisting, scheduling and conducting interviews, preferably online, with applicants by informing them of the status of their application.

The gift of faster connectivity

Home-based businesses are booming as a movement, led mostly by resourceful mothers who are taking opportunities to earn extra income while they take care of their families.

As more people stay at home to keep safe, ordering online has become the norm. Having an online presence helps move goods to more people and a growing community of online sellers enjoy the ease of transactions through many digital platforms that are already available. All it takes is a strong connection via a reliable provider such as PLDT Home and a willingness to work hard at building a business from home.

“The pandemic has had a big impact on mommies,” said home-based entrepreneur Vanna Reyes.

Apart from the fact that they now have to contend with their children’s online classes on top of managing the household, there is also an uncertainty over the future as many households are affected by loss of income. Among the items Vanna sold were face masks, salt lamps, designer bags and even children’s toys.

“My story with the children’s toys is a funny one. A friend with a physical store in Divisoria told me that their stocks weren’t moving. To help out, I started posting their items online and they made huge sales even out of season. My friend who was so old-school has now started to migrate their business on selling platforms after realizing the importance of having an online presence.”

With a reliable and powerful internet connection at home, “homepreneurs” can take their business goals to the next level. Know more about how you can rediscover opportunities in home business.

Buy one, share one

Fast food giant McDonald’s recently launched the Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program to help spread happiness amid the ongoing pandemic.

With every Happy Meal, McDonald’s matches this with a book or toy to be donated to another child from partner beneficiaries in areas affected by the recent typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. Through this initiative, the company aims to share toys or books to one million Filipino children.

As this season is all about sharing and giving, every Happy Meal purchase that goes for as low as P90 can make not just one, but two children happier. Beneficiaries of the Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program includes children from areas affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses such as those in Albay, Quezon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Pampanga, and Sorsogon, as well as all Bahay Bulilit communities and other select LGUs.

“We have been through difficult times and we want to find a way to help spread the holiday cheer this season. Through this initiative, we continue to foster the Filipino spirit of giving even in the smallest of ways that still leaves a lasting impact to the community,” shared Oliver Rabatan, Marketing Director for the fast food chain’s Philippines franchise.

Giving more opportunities for small businesses to restart

Photo release Having reached triple digits in local location count, the Philippines now enjoys the distinction of being the first and only Asia Pacific country to have the food delivery service app available in 100 local markets.

Aiming to serve more Filipinos nationwide, food delivery service Foodpanda Philippines recently announced its biggest milestone to date with the opening of its 100th location in the country.

“This month is a celebration of our growing family here in the Philippines,” said Daniel Marogy, Foodpanda Philippines Managing Director. “It’s the type of achievement that inspires us to work harder and bring our services to even more locations around the country.”

The company marked the occasion with a motorcade featuring local riders and the unveiling of the 100th City Marker, replete with pink pyro musicals and an official lighting ceremony. The branded installation is to be placed on-ground for iconicity to mark as the company’s 100th city in the Philippines.

While this year has definitely brought challenges, the company pays homage to the food and beverage industry by opening up opportunities, particularly to small businesses in different local areas.

Enabling a sustainable recovery for Filipinos

Fear. Disruption. Uncertainty. These words perhaps best sum-up the feelings felt by all Filipinos this 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some sectors were somehow able to weather the resulting storm slightly better than the rest, it is the most vulnerable who truly bore the biggest brunt and suffered the most.



In the midst of the uncertainties of the present and the future, one thing was certain for Coca-Cola, that the only way to bounce back from this hurdle is to look after, and be there for each other. That exactly is what the company focused on throughout 2020-- going beyond the challenges and ensuring the company’s presence in people’s lives, especially those largely impacted by this crisis. And this purpose somehow defined a refreshing picture of success for a challenging year.



This year was truly challenging but the company in the Philippines remains confident that a better tomorrow awaits Filipinos. This is because the Company believes that just as how the Filipino - its employees, partners in the value chain, and communities - has fueled the domestic economy and its own growth through the years, the same indomitable spirit will inspire the country’s rebound towards a much stronger future for all.



“Coca-Cola knows how much it’s been a part of the lives of Filipinos, and we’re appreciative of how they’ve warmly embraced the brand through the years,” said Atty. Juan Lorenzo Tañada, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI), local bottling partner of the beverage brand.

“It is because of this that we reaffirm our commitment to our fellow Filipinos especially during these hard times. Rest assured we will be there for you as we collectively move towards a full and stable recovery and a better tomorrow.”



To this end, CCBPI has invested an additional $22M, or approximately PHP1.1B, in its local operations for 2020, augmenting the original $73M investment already earmarked for the year. These investments are geared towards further expanding local production while spurring much-needed job creation. Furthermore, the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability will see the establishment of a P1-billion recycling facility, PETValue Philippines, with the end in view of recycling the equivalent of every bottle it sells.

Recognizing the value of micro-retailers in Philippine economy and its value chain, the company partnered with different government agencies to provide P157 million ReSTART bridge loan support fund to help 15,000 sari-sari stores and carinderia owners recover from their loss. Two hundred thousand educational posters and more were also distributed under the Safe Store movement to help micro-entrepreneurs reopen safely and with confidence, enabled by the provision of necessary financial support and business recovery knowhow together with critical information on safe store operations.



The company is likewise committed to help empower returning overseas Filipino workers through their OFW Rise Program and Balik Pinas Project. Through educational and financial support, most of them will be more capable of fulfilling their dreams as entrepreneurs while spending time with their families.



Part of sustainable recovery is ensuring that communities have access to clean water for health and sanitation use that’s imperative during this pandemic. Thus, the company also provided 215 water stations to various communities in the country.



With these various support programs, those in the company’s value chain as well as its surrounding communities are poised for a sustainable recovery, empowering them to be better prepared to withstand future calamities and challenges.

Bayanihan spirit

Photo release This month, 7-Eleven is set to bring a superior shopping experience to Filipinos through Bayanihan Savings and Selections, an all-new campaign that advocates for easier and more affordable grocery shopping for everyone.

With its convenience and accessibility, 7-Eleven has always been there for communities as a reliable source of essentials or quick delicious meals no matter the circumstance. Now with the pandemic shifting the public’s shopping patterns and daily movement, the convenience store chain continues to serve its customers through the spirit of bayanihan.

This month, 7-Eleven is set to bring a superior shopping experience to Filipinos through Bayanihan Savings and Selections (711Bayanihan), an all-new campaign that advocates for easier and more affordable grocery shopping for everyone. In time for the holidays, this means that you can now complete your groceries at your neighborhood’s store, minus the commute and long lines at the supermarkets but with even bigger savings.

“Our Bayanihan Savings and Selections initiative comes at a time when convenience and affordability are crucial to our customers. This is our way of reinforcing our commitment to being an accessible source of essentials that are easy on the budget and quick to reach, especially during this pandemic, when customers are looking for better value and a safer shopping experience. We believe this initiative will foster a stronger relationship between us, our communities, and our customers,” shares Philippine Seven Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Victor Paterno.

Rolling out first in Metro Manila and going nationwide soon, 711Bayanihan is all about offering competitive prices for essentials and a diverse product selection so you can shop for your own and your family’s needs closer to home. If you’re planning your next grocery run, check out the store nearest you to find cooking essentials, skin and hair care, oral hygiene, cleaning and laundry needs, baby products, canned meat, ready-to-eat meals, and more.

Bayanihan Savings and Selections is all about reinforcing convenience and accessibility, which the brand has always been known for. Contactless payment methods -- such as the CLiQQ app and GCash -- are also available to further ensure your safety.

Sharing is caring

Photo release GrabCar, in particular, allowed Caye, a COVID-19 frontliner, to get additional hours of sleep since she could wake up later than when she had to ride the hospital shuttle.

Grab Philippines recently launched the Christmas Factory and 24 Days of Christmas to spread holiday cheer.

Until December 18, Grab users can easily donate any amount via GrabPay to Grab’s partner beneficiary Tanging Yaman Foundation, through which donations will be distributed to hospitals such as Philippine General Hospital, Philippine Children’s Medical Center and Philippine Heart Center. Just click on the Christmas Factory tile on the app, and share the holiday cheer by donating to Tanging Yaman Foundation.

Moreover, users can win big prizes through 24 Days of Christmas. All transactions until December 24 will qualify users to a weekly raffle form for big prizes. The weekly prizes will not only go to the lucky winners, but to their partner-driver or rider and partner-merchant, too. Get a chance to win an Apple bundle, Samsung bundle, PlayStation5, domestic flights for two from Cebu Pacific and many more.

Regine Velasquez online concert feeds families

Photo release During the free online concert, Velasquez-Alcasid sang her heart out to hit songs including “Istorya,” “Araw Gabi,” “Kailangan Kita,” and “Shine.” Viewers were treated to stories of hope, courage and bayanihan from some of the beneficiaries of the company’s FoodAID Program.

“Asia’s Songbird” and Original Pinoy Music (OPM) icon Regine Velasquez-Alcasid shared her talent in a recent free online benefit concert titled “Regine: Joy from Home.” This event was held to help raise awareness about the Jollibee Group FoodAID Coin Bank, which seeks to feed more families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online concert provided Filipinos—from here and abroad—with a convenient platform to actively participate in raising funds for the Jollibee Group’s effort to help bring food to even more frontliners and families.

“We would like to thank those who watched the concert and participated in this fundraising event,” said JGF Executive Director Gisela Tiongson.

“The pandemic has affected many livelihoods, and families who were already vulnerable and are still struggling to find something to eat every day. We have brought our coin banks online and they will remain available so that together, we can help alleviate hunger and share Joy to even more families in need.”

For her part, Velasquez-Alcasid is overwhelmed with the support.

“Habang tumatagal po ang krisis na dinaranas natin sa ngayon, dumarami pa nang dumarami ang mga taong nangangailangan. Marami po sa kanila ay hindi man nagkasakit, ngunit nawalan naman po ng mga trabaho, nawalan ng kabuhayan. Kaya po ngayon, marami pong nagugutom. Kaya po malaki ang pasasalamat ko personally sa akin pong Jollibee family for providing food for those families who are really in need,” she said.

During the free online concert, Velasquez-Alcasid sang her heart out to hit songs including “Istorya,” “Araw Gabi,” “Kailangan Kita,” and “Shine.” Viewers were treated to stories of hope, courage and bayanihan from some of the beneficiaries of the company’s FoodAID Program.

Recently, the Filipino fast food company launched its new Jolly e-Gifts via the company’s website or Facebook Messenger chatbot in the form of e-Gift Certificates or as e-Product Vouchers, which are available in specific denominations and featured products.

Online Christmas concert for distance learning, family advocacies

Christmas is the most awaited season for most Filipinos, especially children, but the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way the upcoming holidays will be celebrated—it’s going digital.

Save the Children Philippines is launching eSave Natin ang Pasko, an online fundraising campaign that encourages everyone to unite in saving the Christmas spirit through a series of joyous and meaningful activities to provide joy and hope to children. These include 22 million learners, who have been experiencing major challenges such as the lack of access to learning materials and internet connection, as they struggle to learn from home.

The proceeds of the Christmas fundraising campaign will support the learning needs of children in poor households in Metro Manila, typhoon-stricken places in Eastern Visayas, and the conflict-affected areas in Mindanao. It will also support children with disabilities, those from indigenous communities and from hard to reach areas.

“Even if classes are conducted through distance learning or will resume via face-to-face, millions of children will still need our support as they continue to be deprived of their right to education since their families do not have the means to support their learning needs,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines.

"eSave Natin ang Pasko" also promotes the importance of a nurturing home through the “Mapagkalingang Tahanan” advocacy – where every member of the family, especially children, receives the support they need so they learn, survive, and are protected.

“Mapagkalingang Tahanan” emphasizes the critical role of parents, guardians, and caregivers in the continued learning of children and aims to provide them the knowledge and skills to facilitate their children’s learning.

Also, in keeping with the tradition of Christmas caroling, eSave Natin ang Pasko features “Namamasko po!” – a fun group activity by schools, families, and companies showcasing their musical talent and creativity.

"ESave Natin ang Pasko" will be highlighted by a digital concert entitled “Awit Para Sa Mga Bata” on December 18 where Gary Valenciano, Lea Salonga, Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez Alcasid, Ogie Alcasid, Arnel Pineda, Bamboo, Gian Magdangal, Lara Maigue, Kayla Rivera and Sam Shoaf will serenade the audience in the Philippines and those living abroad with Christmas songs. The digital concert will be produced by prominent theater artists Menchu Lauchengco Yulo and Michael Williams, together with Save the Children Philippines’ Bianca Elizalde. Catch Awit para sa mga Bata online on December 18, 2020, starting at 7 p.m. If you can’t catch the concert live, the video link will be active until December 19, 2020.

To watch the concert, make a donation through https://ticket2me.net/e/32182. Each ticket is P800. Your donation will provide one family with a Family Learning Kit to help children learn during the pandemic.

Donors and participants who will pledge their support to eSave Natin ang Pasko will receive tokens of appreciation and a chance to be featured on the social media pages of Save the Children and its Ambassadors Katarina Rodriguez, Xia Vigor, and Ria Atayde.

“Education empowers children especially those in dire situations, and supporting their learning needs will save their lives and their future,” said Muyot.

You can read about all the projects under eSave Natin Ang Pasko and how you can help here: https://www.savethechildren.org.ph/get-involved/esavenatinangpasko/



Cost-effective solutions to deal with pandemic

Photo release "Our mission is to provide cutting-edge technology for the new normal," said Morales, an architect by profession.

Architect and entrepreneur Liza Morales, chief executive officer of Philippines GeoGreen Inc., a provider of environment-friendly products, is always looking for ways and opportunities to promote a safer, healthier, and cleaner world.

Morales recently formed GeoClean, a business arm of Philippine GeoGreen Inc. that provides smart solutions to businesses and households to allow them to cope with COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases that undermine productivity and the broader economy.

"Our mission is to provide cutting-edge technology for the new normal," said Morales, an architect by profession. "We aim to provide high-class disinfection technology that offers Filipinos innovative solutions that will help ease their woes as we face the pandemic as a community."

The company currently offers products certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, UL Standards, and other internationally-recognized product standards such as Freshaire UVC and Big Ass Fans Clean Air technologies. These products reportedly reduce by 99.9% of SARS Cov2, the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19.

Morales said FreshAire UVC products have disinfection capability that work well with existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems while Big Ass Fans have built-in mechanisms that provide ventilation, ultraviolet light and needlepoint ionization disinfection systems.

The pandemic has already claimed over six thousands of Filipino lives, infected nearly 400,000, disrupted many businesses, and caused millions of job losses. The health crisis nudged the Philippine economy into recession in the second quarter as the government imposed strict community quarantine to control the spread of the infectious disease.

"There are roughly 54 million square meters of shopping mall, office, sports complex, hotel and resort spaces which are verticals that would benefit from the disinfection technologies we offer," Morales said.

These office and commercial spaces represent jobs that could fire up the Philippine economy that the World Bank now expects will contract 6.9% from last year, worse than the 5.5% projected by the government.

Contribute to reforestation

Photo release Cordillera Conservation Trust is an organization committed to providing sustainable solutions to environmental problems

Limited-edition packages from Sekaya aims to help reforestation efforts in the Cordillera region. Get a health and nature fix with the Prescribing Nature Gift Packs from Sekaya.

For every purchase of any of the Sekaya Prescribing Nature Gift Packs, one Philippine endemic tree seedling (either Benguet Pine, Dipterocarp, or Mangrove) will be planted to contribute to the reforestation campaign of the Cordillera Conservation Trust, an organization committed to providing sustainable solutions to environmental problems. The trees are also reflected in the packaging, wonderfully illustrated by Cynthia Bauzon-Arre, a botanical artist and conservation advocate.

Art auction for a cause

Photo release Smile Train ambassador Catriona Gray (left) painted by artist Riz Cabrera (right).

Leading cleft charity Smile Train invites everyone to share the gift of smiles this holiday season. Visual artist, Riz Cabrera, has partnered with Smile Train to raise awareness for children born with a cleft through the launch of her online art auction which she hopes can contribute to sustaining Smile Train’s goal to provide children the urgent support and care needed.

Every day, 540 babies are born around the world with this serious health condition – preventing them not only from smiling, but also posing difficulties in eating, breathing, and speaking. Through the auction, Riz hopes to help fund the surgeries and therapies that could transform the lives of Filipino cleft patients.

“When I came across the Smile Train website, I was deeply moved by their advocacy. While I initially wanted to just be a channel of blessings for the patients, my goal was to raise awareness for this generation, specifically to those dealing with mental health issues just like myself,” shared Cabrera.

“Although we all have our own personal problems and trials, if we would just look beyond ourselves, we can still be a message of hope to somebody. I believe that focusing on helping other people is therapy itself and partnering with Smile Train rekindles hope within me."

For Riz, her passion for painting was ignited by hardships and these hardships have taught her to focus on helping others. This is why she is using her craft to help charities such as Smile Train.

“Smile Train continues to advocate for individuals born with cleft and to providing free surgery and comprehensive cleft care to them and we look forward to partnering with various individuals who believe in our shared goal,” said Smile Train South East Asia Director Kimmy Flaviano. “We are grateful for the work Riz has done and continues to do for the benefit of Smile Train and we look forward to this generation to join our cause and act on behalf of children born with a cleft lip and/palate.”

This Christmas, you can bring a smile to the lives of people by supporting the auction. Check out https://www.32auctions.com/smile2020 to view the artworks. The auction runs until December 24. Donations are also accepted in the site.