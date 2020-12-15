Missed the Geminid meteor shower 2020 peak? Here's how you can still watch

MANILA, Philippines — The annual Geminid meteor shower is active this year from December 7 to 17. The observation of its peak activity, however, already came on Sunday night until early morning Monday.

Coinciding with a nearly new moon that meant darker skies, the 2020 Geminids at its peak saw an average rate of 40 or more meteors or "falling stars" per hour.

The radiant, or the point in the sky from which the Geminids appear to come from, is the constellation Gemini. Hence its name.

But the Geminids actually come from the asteroid or possible "rock comet" 3200 Phaeton, which distinguishes it from other meteor showers that originate from comets.

This also means that the Geminids are one of the most visible and reliable annual meteor showers.

In case you missed the peak meteor shower activity, some meteor activity will still be visible in the days before and after.

Viewing is said to be good all night for the Northern Hemisphere, which includes the Philippines.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recommends finding a spot away from the city or street lights.

It can take about 30 minutes for the eyes to adjust to the sky's darkness, allowing you to view the meteors. These can generally be seen all over the sky but one should avoid the radiant since meteors near it have very short trails and are easily missed.

Filipinos in different cities locally were also able to capture the peak activity through photos and videos posted online.