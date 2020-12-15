THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Missed the Geminid meteor shower 2020 peak? Here's how you can still watch
The Geminid meteor shower in 2012
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Missed the Geminid meteor shower 2020 peak? Here's how you can still watch
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — The annual Geminid meteor shower is active this year from December 7 to 17. The observation of its peak activity, however, already came on Sunday night until early morning Monday.

Coinciding with a nearly new moon that meant darker skies, the 2020 Geminids at its peak saw an average rate of 40 or more meteors or "falling stars" per hour.

The radiant, or the point in the sky from which the Geminids appear to come from, is the constellation Gemini. Hence its name.

But the Geminids actually come from the asteroid or possible "rock comet" 3200 Phaeton, which distinguishes it from other meteor showers that originate from comets.

This also means that the Geminids are one of the most visible and reliable annual meteor showers.

In case you missed the peak meteor shower activity, some meteor activity will still be visible in the days before and after.

Viewing is said to be good all night for the Northern Hemisphere, which includes the Philippines.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recommends finding a spot away from the city or street lights.

It can take about 30 minutes for the eyes to adjust to the sky's darkness, allowing you to view the meteors. These can generally be seen all over the sky but one should avoid the radiant since meteors near it have very short trails and are easily missed.

Filipinos in different cities locally were also able to capture the peak activity through photos and videos posted online.

 

GEMINID GEMINIDS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
40 minutes ago
Missed the Geminid meteor shower 2020 peak? Here's how you can still watch
By Ratziel San Juan | 40 minutes ago
In case you missed the peak meteor shower activity, some meteor activity will still be visible in the days before and af...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Robinsons Supermarket is giving away P5 million worth of prizes when you shop with Mastercard
By Jap Tobias | 1 hour ago
Robinsons Supermarket completes our shopping experience this season with its Tap to Top Prizes promo wherein prizes worth...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
3 days ago
Globe recreates holiday season with series of online pop-up events
3 days ago
Christmas is one of the most awaited events in the Philippines. The holiday rush can be felt as early as September, with Christmas...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
5 days ago
EuroMillions jackpot worth P11.6 billion up for grabs
5 days ago
The record-breaking EuroMillions Superdraw €200 million jackpot has yet to be won.
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
'Shame on you': Karen Davila slams Plantation Bay shareholder over reaction for parent of child with autism
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya broadcaster Karen Davila blasted a Cebu resort shareholder for responding negatively to a review by a parent of...
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
More 'UFOs'? New monoliths found in UK, Netherlands
5 days ago
An anonymous art collective has taken credit for the Utah installation but no one has claimed responsibility for those in...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with