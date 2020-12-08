THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Once-in-a-lifetime 'Christmas star' to appear starting December 21
Debates and studies are still ongoing if this is the same "star" that the Three Kings or The Magi saw to locate Jesus' birthplace since the "Christmas star" is not really a "star" but an alignment of two planets.
Geralt via Pixabay
Once-in-a-lifetime 'Christmas star' to appear starting December 21
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2020 - 4:17pm

MANILA, Philippines —  A bright "Christmas" star will appear in the nighttime sky starting December 21 when planets Jupiter and Saturn align, a rare phenomenon that only occurs every 800 years. 

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the two planets have been moving closer toward each other for months.

“Jupiter and Saturn have gradually moved closer to each other over for months, and on December 21, the two worlds will be at their closest, around 1/5 of a full Moon apart. This is close enough that many telescopes may be able to see both planets at once in the same field of view. These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one,” NASA said in a statement on its website.

NASA, however, said that Jupiter and Saturn will just appear close to each other but they are hundreds of millions miles apart in reality.

“Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality they are hundreds of millions of miles apart. This will still be quite a striking sight, but you will need to look fast as both planets will set shortly after sunset. Look above the western horizon after sunset for these bright, close planets- a clear view will help,” NASA said.

The "Christmas star," also called the "Star of Bethlehem," was reportedly last seen in the Middle Ages.

Debates and studies are still ongoing if this is the same "star" that the Three Kings or The Magi saw to locate Jesus' birthplace since the "Christmas star" is not really a "star" but an alignment of two planets.

CHRISTMAS STAR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
5 hours ago
EuroMillions jackpot worth P11.6 billion up for grabs
5 hours ago
The record-breaking EuroMillions Superdraw €200 million jackpot has yet to be won.
On the Radar
fbfb
6 hours ago
#Covid19, #BlackLivesMatter top Twitter themes in 2020
6 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement topped the list of conversation topics on Twitter in a tumultuous...
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
Alien or art? Utah monolith removal explained, third found in California mountain
5 days ago
The mystery of how a metal monolith appeared in the Utah desert remains, but the riddle of its removal seems to...
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
After monoliths, Bavarian Alps male organ sculpture vanishes
5 days ago
The sculpture already made headlines in Germany a few weeks ago when it had to be "re-erected" after being knocked from its...
On the Radar
fbfb
6 days ago
Suspected 'UFOs' 'mysteriously' disappear from US, Romania
By Kata Dayanghirang | 6 days ago
Now you see it, now you don't.
On the Radar
fbfb
7 days ago
UFO again? Monolith disappears from US, another found in Romania
By Kata Dayanghirang | 7 days ago
In the Stanley Kubrick classic, which coincidentally is streaming on Netflix and might have registered a spike in its views,...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with