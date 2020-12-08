Once-in-a-lifetime 'Christmas star' to appear starting December 21

MANILA, Philippines — A bright "Christmas" star will appear in the nighttime sky starting December 21 when planets Jupiter and Saturn align, a rare phenomenon that only occurs every 800 years.

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the two planets have been moving closer toward each other for months.

“Jupiter and Saturn have gradually moved closer to each other over for months, and on December 21, the two worlds will be at their closest, around 1/5 of a full Moon apart. This is close enough that many telescopes may be able to see both planets at once in the same field of view. These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one,” NASA said in a statement on its website.

NASA, however, said that Jupiter and Saturn will just appear close to each other but they are hundreds of millions miles apart in reality.

“Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality they are hundreds of millions of miles apart. This will still be quite a striking sight, but you will need to look fast as both planets will set shortly after sunset. Look above the western horizon after sunset for these bright, close planets- a clear view will help,” NASA said.

The "Christmas star," also called the "Star of Bethlehem," was reportedly last seen in the Middle Ages.

Debates and studies are still ongoing if this is the same "star" that the Three Kings or The Magi saw to locate Jesus' birthplace since the "Christmas star" is not really a "star" but an alignment of two planets.