THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Suspected 'UFOs' 'mysteriously' disappear from US, Romania
From left: This video grab image obtained November 24, 2020 courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau shows a mysterious metal monolith that was discovered in Utah after public safety officers spotted the object while conducting a routine wildlife mission; a similar obelisk reportedly found in Romania.
AFP/ Utah Department of Public Safety, released; Facebook, screengrab
Suspected 'UFOs' 'mysteriously' disappear from US, Romania
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 5:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Now you see it, now you don't.

A mysterious protruding monolith disappeared in Romania barely a day after it made headlines for its discovery in an archaeological site last November 27.

A similar one was found in a Utah desert in the United States last November 18, but this, too, has reportedly mysteriously disappeared. 

Internet was abuzz yesterday after the metal structure discovered in Petrodova Dacian Fortress in the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt is now nowhere to be found atop the hill, one side of which faces Mount Ceahlau, locally known as the "Holy Mountain" and is one of the seven natural wonders of Romania.

Romanian journalist Rober Iosub from the Ziar Piatra Neamt newspaper, who had seen the monolith, told Reuters that the 2.8-meter (9 feet) structure "disappeared overnight as quietly as it was erected last week." Earlier reports said that the metallic structure stood at 13 feet. 

“An unidentified person, apparently a bad local welder, made it... now all that remains is just a small hole covered by rocky soil,” local reporters had discovered, he said.

Related: UFO again? Monolith disappears from US, another found in Romania

Netizens have been speculating about the origins of the monoliths. A number of them thought it was an ode or tribute to the 1968 Stanley Kubrick film "2001: A Space Odyssey," which featured monoliths mysteriously appearing on different parts of the universe. It came out a year before the 1969 Apollo 11 mission of American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. The movie jumps off from the 1951 book "The Sentinel" by Arthur C. Clarke. 

Another popular theory of the Utah monolith is that it was the work of US artist John McCracken, who died in 2011. 

Insider.com reported that it has "examined Google Earth data and found that the Utah monolith appeared sometime between August 2015 and October 2016."

RELATED: UFO? Mysterious 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild theories

UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
UFO again? Monolith disappears from US, another found in Romania
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 day ago
In the Stanley Kubrick classic, which coincidentally is streaming on Netflix and might have registered a spike in its views,...
On the Radar
fbfb
1 day ago
Texas doctor comforting elderly COVID-19 patient goes viral
1 day ago
Joseph Varon, a doctor treating coronavirus patients at a Texas hospital, was working his 252nd day in a row when he...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
1 day ago
These online influencers are talking about a lifetime supply of free gas! You too can win.
By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
These personalities gladly welcome the easing of travel restrictions and share the things they look forward to, as well as...
On the Radar
fbfb
4 days ago
Tokyo governor reminds Filipinos in Tagalog on COVID-19 as holidays near
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike addressed Filipinos in Tagalog to still properly observe protocols especially in gatherings...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
Win a Ford EcoSport, P10,000 worth of items from vivo Christmas promo
6 days ago
vivo is giving away a brand new Ford Ecosport and other premium prizes through its #vivoSealedWithAWish campaign.
On the Radar
fbfb
7 days ago
UFO? Mysterious 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild theories
7 days ago
A mysterious metal "obelisk" found buried in the remote western United States desert has inflamed the imaginations of UFO...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with