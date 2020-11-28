THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Tokyo governor reminds Filipinos in Tagalog on COVID-19 as holidays near
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike delivers a message for Filipinos in Japan.
Youtube/Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Tokyo governor reminds Filipinos in Tagalog on COVID-19 as holidays near
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike addressed Filipino residents in Tagalog to still properly observe protocols especially in gatherings as holidays are approaching.

In the Youtube channel of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Koike tried to communicate to Filipinos in Japan using Tagalog. 

"Kahit tayo'y nasa mga pagtitipon at pagdiriwang, lagi pa rin nating isagawa ang paghuhugas ng kamay at pagsusuot ng mask, pagsunod sa social distancing at pag-iwas sa three Cs," Koike said. 

She urged Filipinos to help each other to protect their loved ones. 

"Magtulungan po tayo na protektahan ang ating mga mahal sa buhay ayon sa slogan na 'Iwasang mahawa at huwag manghawa,'" she said. 

Filipino YouTube users thanked the governor for the reminders and for addressing them in Filipino. 

"Wow! Maraming salamat po governor," a YouTube user commented on the video. 

"Thanks for doing this in Tagalog!" another user commented. 

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
59 minutes ago
Tokyo governor reminds Filipinos in Tagalog on COVID-19 as holidays near
By Jan Milo Severo | 59 minutes ago
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike addressed Filipinos in Tagalog to still properly observe protocols especially in gatherings...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
Win a Ford EcoSport, P10,000 worth of items from vivo Christmas promo
2 days ago
vivo is giving away a brand new Ford Ecosport and other premium prizes through its #vivoSealedWithAWish campaign.
On the Radar
fbfb
3 days ago
UFO? Mysterious 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild theories
3 days ago
A mysterious metal "obelisk" found buried in the remote western United States desert has inflamed the imaginations of UFO...
On the Radar
fbfb
9 days ago
WATCH: Educator with down syndrome inspires, finishes many courses amid pandemic
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 days ago
“Born with Down syndrome, Brina has spent her life proving the world wrong.”
On the Radar
fbfb
16 days ago
'Cannot be reached': Emergency landline hotlines ‘inaccessible’ during Typhoon Ulysses
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 days ago
The wake-up call raised by concerned netizens is that emergency hotlines of key government offices comprise mostly of landline...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
18 days ago
Treat yourself to the best deals at Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale
18 days ago
This year, Shopee's 11.11 Big Christmas Sale offers the biggest deals and discounts!
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with