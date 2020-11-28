Tokyo governor reminds Filipinos in Tagalog on COVID-19 as holidays near

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike addressed Filipino residents in Tagalog to still properly observe protocols especially in gatherings as holidays are approaching.

In the Youtube channel of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Koike tried to communicate to Filipinos in Japan using Tagalog.

"Kahit tayo'y nasa mga pagtitipon at pagdiriwang, lagi pa rin nating isagawa ang paghuhugas ng kamay at pagsusuot ng mask, pagsunod sa social distancing at pag-iwas sa three Cs," Koike said.

She urged Filipinos to help each other to protect their loved ones.

"Magtulungan po tayo na protektahan ang ating mga mahal sa buhay ayon sa slogan na 'Iwasang mahawa at huwag manghawa,'" she said.

Filipino YouTube users thanked the governor for the reminders and for addressing them in Filipino.

"Wow! Maraming salamat po governor," a YouTube user commented on the video.

"Thanks for doing this in Tagalog!" another user commented.