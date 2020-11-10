THE BUDGETARIAN
Treat yourself to the best deals at Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale
On November 11, indulge yourself with a little Christmas shopping at Shopee!
Photo Release
Treat yourself to the best deals at Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale
(Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — It’s that time of the year again! What better way to celebrate the holidays than treating yourself to something nice?

Shopee’s 11.11 Big Christmas Sale offers up to 50% off on selected items, 20% cash backs, and P1 deals. On November 11, indulge yourself with a little Christmas shopping. 

Here are 10 items you’d want to add to your cart:

1. INSPI Graphic T-Shirt

Strut in style this holiday season with INSPI’s graphic t-shirt. It’s made of cotton, so it's perfect for the outdoors.

2. Havaianas Flip Flops

Feel comfy and look stylish with a pair of Havaianas flip flops. It comes in three colors: Coral New, Green Leaf, and Purple.

3. Leagoo 5”5 Quad-Core Android Phone

Treat yourself to the best deals at the Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale

Treat yourself to a new smartphone from Leagoo. Keep all your memorable photos with its 16GB storage, expandable up to 32GB.

4. Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi

Stay connected with your friends and family this Christmas season with the Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi. It can also be used for your home-based business.

5. Fitflop Uberknit Slip-on Sneaker

Look good while running errands with the Fitflop Uberknot Slip-on Sneaker. It’s super-cushioned and has pressure-diffusing midsoles for a comfier fit.

6 Garmin Forerunner 45

Treat yourself to the best deals at the Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale

Keep track of your fitness journey with the Garmin Forerunner 45 Watch. It’s an easy-to-use running watch that monitors your heart rate. It also has a GPS feature to track your pace.

7. Dyson Tower Air Multiplier

Beat the humid weather with the Dyson Tower Air Multiplier. It creates a powerful, smooth stream of air while using less energy.

8. TigerNu Anti-Theft Backpack

Protect your personal belongings with the TigerNu Anti-Theft Backpack. It’s made of nylon fabric and comes with a free lock.

9. Mass 8” Wireless Trolley Speaker

Amp up the volume with the Mass Wireless Trolley Speaker. It’s easy to operate and comes with a Bluetooth feature.

10. Tekno Rangehood

Treat yourself to the best deals at the Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale

Make kitchen moments smoke-free with the Tekno Rangehood. It has a stainless steel body for durability and a charcoal-paper type filter for cleaner air.

Big Christmas Sale highlights

The Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale will feature exciting promos and bigger discounts when shoppers use ShopeePay. Consumers will also get huge discounts from leading brands, win exciting prizes via in-app games, and many more.

Shoppers can expect big deals and discounts from leading brands.

  • Kris Aquino as Shopee’s new Brand Ambassador: Users can look forward to seeing Kris Aquino on TV commercials and Shopee Live.
  • 11.11 Big Christmas TV Special: Viewers can win up to P11,000,000 worth of prizes on GMA’s Wowowin on November 11, 5 p.m.
  • Christmas deals and promotions: Shopee users can enjoy free shipping with ?0 minimum spend, up to 20% coins cashback, and P1 deals on selected items such as mobile cases and accessories, home and kitchen items, and nail care products.
  • Exclusive deals from leading brands: Users can anticipate up to 70% off on leading brands such as Pampers, Nestle, Vivo, Globe, Havaianas, Unilever Beauty, Abbott, Garnier, realme, and Enfagrow.

 

Check out more details on Shopee Milyonaryo on https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-milyonaryo and for Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/11-11. Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.

