The best money we never had: Ilonggo explains symbolisms behind Miriam Defensor Santiago paper bill

MANILA, Philippines — A netizen has explained his viral P2,000 answer to the million-dollar question asked of fellow Ilonggo Rabiya Mateo during the Sunday final Q&A portion of Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

Mateo was asked then: “If you can create a new paper currency with the image of any Filipino on it, dead or alive, who would it be and why?”

She replied with:

“If I would be given the chance, I would use the face of Miriam Defensor-Santiago. For those who don’t know, she’s an Ilongga but what I admired about her, she used her knowledge, her voice to serve the country. And I want to be somebody like her, somebody who puts her heart, her passion into action. And after all, she is the best president that we never had.”

In turn, Michael Angelo Sarate designed a fully realized layout of a P2,000 paper bill bearing the image of the late senator and 2016 presidential hopeful.

Sarate told Philstar.com in an online interview that he spent almost four hours editing the bill.

“First, I looked for a base paper bill which is P50. Then I incorporated Miss Universe Philippines' answers sa bill. I first edited the front part. Then looked for images that I can use and redesign it na maging akma sa mukha and texture ng pera. I also looked for the possible additional inputs for the bill which is also based on the current paper bills that we have,” he explained.

The proudly Iloilo bill displays the local landmark Jaro Cathedral, the indigenous fabric hablon, the endemic flower species rafflesia, as well as a Medal of Honor awarded to Santiago "for bold and moral leadership in cleaning up a graft-ridden government agency."

Sarate said he is both glad and overwhelmed by the attention received by the paper bill design.

He received suggestions like changing the color since it closely resembles the P50 bill, as well as replacing the rafflesia which has already been used in foreign currency.

Sarate said he is proud of the reigning Miss Universe Philippines 2020 for representing Iloilo: “And it makes me even prouder seeing an Ilongga being proud of her fellow Ilongga.”

He also affirmed Miriam’s lasting legacy in the country.

“I think being herself is already her legacy. She's been very vocal about her thoughts and she's brave. She has set the standard of what an Ilonggo and a Filipino should be.”