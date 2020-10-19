THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Fitness influencer who didn't believe COVID-19 exists dies of it
Fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk
Dmitriy Stuzhuk via Instagram
Fitness influencer who didn't believe COVID-19 exists dies of it
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 3:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — A fitness influencer in Ukraine who did not believe in the novel coronavirus disease 2019 died because of COVID-19.

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, who had over one million followers on Instagram, recently passed away at the age of 33 years old.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

??????????? «COVID», ???? 8 ? ??? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ????????, ? ????? ?????????????. ???????, ?????????? ??????, ??????? ??? ???????? ????????? ???? ?? ???-?? ????????. ???? ??????????, ??? ? ??????? ? ??????????? ???????????? ????: ? ???? ?????, ??? ??? ???????? ??????, ? ??? ??? ????????????. ???? ??? ?? ???????. COVID-19 ??????? ?? ?????????! ? ???????. ?? ??? ???? ?? ???????. ? ??? ??? ????? ????? ??? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ? ??????. ? ????????? ????? ???? ?? ????, ??? ? ???? ?????? ??? ? ???? ?????? ??????. ??? ???? ??????? ????????? ?????. ? ?? ?????????? ???? ????? ?????????? ??????, ?? ??????????? ???????? ?? ????. ?????? ????????? ??????? ???? ?? ????, ??????? ? ???????, ??? ??? ????? ???? ??????????? ????? ??????? ???????, ????? ??????? ? ??????? ?? ? ???? ??? ??? ?????????????. ? ????? ??????????? ?? ?????? ? ????? ?? ????? ??????? ?????? ???????, ?????? ??? ? ?? ??????? ??????? ????? ??????? ???? ?? COVID. ?? ???????? ????????????????? ? ?? ?????????? ???? ? ?????? ?????? ??. ??? ????????? ??????? ? ????? ?????????? ?? ??????????????. ??? ????????? ???????, ?????? ??? ??????? ??? ???? ????????? ??????, ???????? ????????? ?????? ??????, ????????? ?? ??? ????? ? ???????????????? ??????? ???????? ???, ?????? ???, ???????? ???????? ???? ???! ???? ????? ?? ???? ?? ????????????. ???????? ? ?????? ?????? ????? ????????? ?????????? ???? — ??? ?? ???, ??? ??? ?????????. ? ??? ???????. ??? ????????? ???? ??????? ? ???????, ??? ????? ??? ??????????. ???? ???????????? ??????? ??? ???????, ??? ??? ? ???? ??????? ??????? ????????? (???? ? ??????, ??????????? ?? ????????? ????? 90, ? ???? ?? 94-96 ??? ?????? ????????????? ??? ??????? ????, ???? ? ????????? ??? ?????? ???? ?????????). ? ????????????? ??? ??? ???????, ? ???????? ???????, ??? ??? ????? ???????? ? ??????????? ?????????? ?? ?????????????? ????? ? ???? ????, ??? ? ???? ???? ??? ??????? ??? ??????????? ???????. ? ????? ?????? ? ?????? ???? ?????????? ? ?????? ??????. ?? ? ????, ??? ?????????, ? ????? ????????????? ? ??? ????????? ??????????.

A post shared by Dima Stuzhuk (@stuzhuk_dmitriy) on

 

He tested positive for the virus after going to Turkey.

“I was one who thought that COVID does not exist, until I got sick," he wrote in his native language.

Just last Wednesday, October 15, Dmitriy managed to post an update about his condition on Instagram. According to him, COVID-19 is "not a short-lived disease" and that it is "heavy."

The influencer was eventually discharged from the hospital after eight days but had to be rushed back to the hospital because of heart complications.

According to his ex-wife Sofia Stuzhuk, the fitness influencer had "problems with his cardiovascular system."

Dmitriy is survived by Sofia and their three little kids.

"You taught me so much. I will be grateful to you for the rest of my life for our three beautiful children. For all the invaluable experience and for who I became with you. You taught me so many lessons. I grew up with you," Sofia wrote in Ukrainian in a tribute Instagram post.

"I'm so sorry you didn't listen to me about your health. But we have always respected each other's choices. We were no longer together, but it hurt me no less. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry. Thank you for everything, my important person, my head teacher, my guide, the father of my children."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

? ?????? ? ???? ????????? 19?????? ????????, ? ???? ???????? ? ??????????? ?????? ??????. ? ??, ? ??? ?? ????????? ?????????. ??, ???? ????? ???????. ?? ??? ????????? ???? ??? ????? ??????????? ?? ??????? ????? ? ????? ??????? ? ????????. ?? ??? ????? ? ? ???? ? ? ???????. ?? ?????? ???? ????????? ???????. ? ?? ??? ????? ???????? ???? ?????????? ?? ????? ????? ?????????? ????? ?? ???? ????????? ???? ? ?? ??, ??? ? ? ????? ????? ?? ???????? ???? ?????? ????. ??????? 19?????? ?????????, ?????????? 2?? ?????. ??????? ????, ??? ????. ?????? ? ???? ? ????????? ???, ??? ????. ?? ??? ??? ????? ??? ??????. ? ? ????? ???????. ? ? ????? ????? ????? ????? ?????????? ????? ? ???? ?????? ?????????. ? ? ????? ????????? ????????? ?????? ???????. ? ? ????? ????????? ???? ???????? ? ???????????. ? ? ????? ????? ???????????????. ? ? ????? ????? ???? ?????? ? ????. ? ????? ??? ??? ????????. ? ????? ????? ?????. ? ?????????????????? ??????????. ? ????? ?????? ??????. ? ????????? ??????????? ???-?? ????? ? ?????? ?????? ?? ??????? ???, ? ?? ??? ????????. ?? ????? ??? ???? ?? ?????????? ? ???????? ? ???????????. ?????? ??????????? ????? ??? ????, ?????? ??????????, ????????????? ? ???????? ??????. ?? ??? ?? ???? ? ????? ??????? ? ????? ?????????? ??????? ???? ?????. ?? ? ????? ??????? ????? ?????????? ???? ?? ????? ???????? ????? ?????. ? ???? ????????? ???? ????????. ??, ?? ??????? ?? ?????? ? ??????? ? ??? ??? ?? ???? ???????. ?? ? ????? ?? ?????? ????????? ???? ? ????? ????? ??? ?????? ? ?????? ?????????????? ?? ?????? ??????? ???????? 6 ??? ?????? ???????. ??????? ???????????, ???? ??????. ???????, ??? ?? ??? ??????, ??? ?? ?? ????????????? ?? ??? ?? ?????? ???????????????? ?? ?? ?????? ??????? ?????? ???? ??????? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ??????, ?? ?? ????? ??? ?????? ?? ??????. ??? ??? ???? ??? ????? ???? ????????? ???? ?? ???, ?????? ??? ???????, ??? ??????? ???????, ??? ?????????, ???? ???? ??????? ?? ??? ?????-????????? ? ???? ?????? ?????? ????? ????????? ????? ???????????? ??? ?? ?????? ?????????? ??????? ???? ??????, ???? ??????????????

A post shared by Sofia Stuzhuk (@sofia_stuzhuk) on

 

RELATED: Remembering Lloyd Cadena: YouTuber, book author, radio DJ, humanitarian, boy band member

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Fitness influencer who didn't believe COVID-19 exists dies of it
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
A fitness influencer in Ukraine who did not believe in the novel coronavirus disease 2019 died because of COVI...
On the Radar
fbfb
6 hours ago
Support the local weaving industry: Likhang HABI Market Fair goes online for the first time
6 hours ago
This year, in keeping with the times, the Likhang HABI Market Fair is going online for the first time at www.shophabifair.com...
On the Radar
fbfb
Partner
3 days ago
This virtual party will make your 'kembot' count
3 days ago
With a virtual party happening on October 24, KWB aims to fill the void brought by the pandemic.
On the Radar
fbfb
3 days ago
'Sweet 16' party becomes 'superspreader' event
3 days ago
A 16th birthday party in New York state became a super-spreader event with dozens of attendees contracting coronavirus, according...
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
5 days ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corporation as of October 16, 2020.
On the Radar
fbfb
6 days ago
Millions of waste plastic turned into thousands of 'new normal' school chairs
6 days ago
Millions of used sachets that could have ended up in landfills or as marine litter have been successfully upcycled to school...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with