Fitness influencer who didn't believe COVID-19 exists dies of it

MANILA, Philippines — A fitness influencer in Ukraine who did not believe in the novel coronavirus disease 2019 died because of COVID-19.

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, who had over one million followers on Instagram, recently passed away at the age of 33 years old.

He tested positive for the virus after going to Turkey.

“I was one who thought that COVID does not exist, until I got sick," he wrote in his native language.

Just last Wednesday, October 15, Dmitriy managed to post an update about his condition on Instagram. According to him, COVID-19 is "not a short-lived disease" and that it is "heavy."

The influencer was eventually discharged from the hospital after eight days but had to be rushed back to the hospital because of heart complications.

According to his ex-wife Sofia Stuzhuk, the fitness influencer had "problems with his cardiovascular system."

Dmitriy is survived by Sofia and their three little kids.

"You taught me so much. I will be grateful to you for the rest of my life for our three beautiful children. For all the invaluable experience and for who I became with you. You taught me so many lessons. I grew up with you," Sofia wrote in Ukrainian in a tribute Instagram post.

"I'm so sorry you didn't listen to me about your health. But we have always respected each other's choices. We were no longer together, but it hurt me no less. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry. Thank you for everything, my important person, my head teacher, my guide, the father of my children."

