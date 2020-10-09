Shop your groceries online at GoRobinsons to get 10x rewards points

MANILA, Philippines — GoRobinsons joins the double date craze by offering its loyal shoppers 10x Robinsons Rewards points when they have their groceries delivered from October 10 to 15.

This exclusive and limited offer is available for a minimum purchase of P3,500 on the online grocery site.

Since its launch last June 3, GoRobinsons, Robinsons Supermarket’s online store, has expanded its reach to 17 cities. The grocery delivery service now covers the following areas: Marikina, Cainta, Pasig, San Juan, Makati, Mandaluyong, Taguig, Pateros, Manila, Quezon City, Pasay, Caloocan, Malabon, Novaliches, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Lower Antipolo.

GoRobinsons can accept cash on delivery (COD) or customers can opt to pay via credit/debit via Paymaya or Paypal.

It also guarantees same-store price while delivery and service charges are kept at a fixed rate of P200.00. The latter is automatically waived once the minimum order of P3,500 is reached.

Save time, earn points, and let GoRobinsons take care of your grocery needs!

For more information, like and follow their official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GoRobinsons.