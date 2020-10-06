COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
WATCH: Awesome gadgets, shopping discounts await at Robinsons Supermarket’s Family Fun Fair
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — By now, Filipino families across the archipelago are well aware of the importance of staying indoors to keep all loved ones safe, save for a few trips to the supermarket for much-needed restocking of groceries and other home essentials.

It’s clear we’re still doing our best, months into the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have more fun ways to be entertained and win prizes while we’re at it.

This is why Robinsons Supermarket is kicking off the ‘Ber’ months with one of the biggest shopping events yet: The Family Fun Fair 2020.

During the event, you most certainly get more reasons to maximize your grocery trips.

For all of September and October, ready your Robinsons Rewards Card or App because you might just get a chance to bring home the latest gadgets to complement online classes for the kids, as well as discounts and more cash for your shopping.

Fifty winners will each get P5,000 worth of gift certificates, 30 winners of Lenovo laptops, and 25 winners of Samsung tablets!

To qualify, all Robinsons Rewards Members, using their card or app upon payment, will get one e-raffle entry when they purchase P3,000 worth of groceries inclusive of P1000 pesos worth of participating products.

What’s more, you can win lots more fantastic prizes in store when you tune in to their livestream events at 7 p.m. during the following Saturdays:

  • Win It in a Minute on September 19: A battle-themed game that employs elements of speed, time pressure, endurance, and strategy to make things more challenging and interesting.
  • Supermarket Superstar on October 17: A game that lets you stage center stage and under the spotlight by way of our very own mobile phones. This challenge, open to all Facebook users, will showcase their creative chops with the help of the whole family.

Participate in these livestream events and you might just win cash prizes of up to P10,000 each from Robinsons Supermarket and its partner brands.

Robinsons Supermarket’s Family Fun Fair 2020 is in support of the Ateneo Center for Educational Development and the Wellness Moms Campaign: “1000 Days, 100 Moms Program,” where donations will be given to 100 pregnant moms for 1,000 days.

The deadline for submission of entries is until October 31.

 

For more information, check out the events page here. For more updates, you can follow Robinsons Supermarket on the social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram

