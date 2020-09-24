COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
EuroMillions Superdraw offers a guaranteed â‚¬130 million jackpot and you could win it from the Philippines!
The next EuroMillions Superdraw has a jackpot prize set at €130 million.
Photo Release
EuroMillions Superdraw offers a guaranteed €130 million jackpot and you could win it from the Philippines!
(Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 11:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The EuroMillions Superdraw is an event that only happens a few times a year. The jackpot is huge but there are 12 other prize divisions up for grabs as well, making this lottery draw a favorite all over Europe.

The upcoming EuroMillions Superdraw will take place on September 25, and the guaranteed jackpot prize has been set at €130 million.

This huge jackpot will be the second biggest so far in 2020. The last EuroMillions Superdraw took place last July 3.

That prize could have kept growing until it reached the lottery's jackpot cap of €200 million but as it happened, the boosted jackpot prize of €144 million was claimed after just a single rollover by a ticket purchased in Spain.

It seems Spanish players have had a run of luck in recent Superdraws. In the one staged last February 7, the jackpot was won right in the opening draw. The lucky ticket was purchased in Madrid, Spain.

EuroMillions tickets can be purchased in nine different countries, but residents of the Philippines shouldn’t feel left out. You can now buy tickets online at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online ticket courier service.

EuroMillions Superdraw offers a guaranteed €130,000,000 jackpot and you could win it from the Philippines!

How do you play EuroMillions?

When you purchase your EuroMillions ticket, you can choose five main numbers in a 1-50 guess range, as well as two additional numbers, called Lucky Stars, in a 1-12 guess range.

If your five main numbers and two Lucky Stars match the numbers selected in the EuroMillions draw, you win the jackpot! The same rules apply for the Superdraw. The only difference is, whereas EuroMillions initially offers a guaranteed €17 million jackpot, the Superdraw boosts its initial prize to an incredible starting amount.

When you purchase tickets for the EuroMillions Superdraw on September 25, you will be playing to win an enormous prize of €130,000,000.

How to join from the Philippines?

Open an account at theLotter.com and you can purchase your EuroMillions tickets online safely and securely.

Simply fill out your entries and theLotter will purchase official tickets on your behalf. TheLotter scans and uploads a copy of your entry to your account and keeps the paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it is a winner.

If you are lucky enough to win, you will be notified via SMS or email with the good news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken!

Playing the €130 million EuroMillions Superdraw is as simple as clicking a mouse. Make sure that you don't miss this special event by purchasing your official EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online today at theLotter.com.

Who knows, you might turn the Spanish luck around by winning the Superdraw jackpot from your home in the Philippines!

 

For more information how to play EuroMillions Superdraw online from the Philippines, visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!

THELOTTER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Creator discovers TikTok as enabler for learning, encourages fellow educators
2 hours ago
Lyqa Maravilla, or @teamlyqa at TikTok, also didn’t imagine that her 1-minute educational tutorials could engage young...
On the Radar
fbfb
2 days ago
Memes flood Manila Bay 'white sand beach' opening
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The opening of the Manila Bay "white sand beach" to the public last weekend gave birth to different memes as social media...
On the Radar
fbfb
4 days ago
Yes, Harry Roque, 'tilapia' can be found in Manila Bay
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
However, research from the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute confirms that tilapia do indeed habitate...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
7 days ago
Globe gives back to loyal customers with 0917 National G Day Festivities
7 days ago
This year's National G Day is packed with rewards and surprises for all Globe customers.
On the Radar
fbfb
8 days ago
Young dad sparks outrage for selling baby online for P50k
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
A young father tried to sell his newborn baby for P50,000 in an online buy and sell group, angering social media users.
On the Radar
fbfb
8 days ago
Tributes pour for UK's first Pinay mayor Cynthia Alcantara Barker's passing
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
As the first Philippines-born elected representative in the borough, she was proud of her heritage and committed to doing...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with