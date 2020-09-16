Young dad sparks outrage for selling baby online for P50k

MANILA, Philippines — A young father tried to sell his newborn baby for P50,000 in an online buy and sell group, angering social media users.

In the Facebook group called Pacita San Pedro Binan Buy & Sell Online, Robbie Martine Migo posted a photo of the newborn named Chris Kyle.

“For sale po yan baby na yan. Chris Kyle and name dp narrehistro. 50k fix price," he wrote.

“Reason: pambayad sa utang sa lying in need na mabayaran bago magfriday. Pati utang ng ina sa lending 15k, Sure buyer only," he added.

Facebook users who saw the post got instantly angry to the father for selling his son.

“Nakakapanginig ka ng laman punyeta kang lalaki ka, matapos nyong magpakasarap, ganyan gagawin nyo? bata yan, haypp ka.. di yan hayop na katulad mo, buhay ka pa sinusunog na kaluluwa mo sa impyernong hayop ka,” a Facebook user commented.

“Mga wlang kwentang mgulang..kpwA p kaya ang di ibenta mga Yan..mtkot kau sa karma,” another user commented.

“Grave naman kahit naman siguro sino magaglit sa ginaa ninyo! May bata bang binibinta sa facebook pa dios ko kuya rehas is weaving at you!! Lagt ka,” commented by another user.

Republlic Act No. 10364 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act prohibits anyone in the Philippines from buying and selling people, most especially children.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), among the main causes of child trafficking in the Philippines are poverty, low economic development in communities of origin, gender inequalities, limited employment opportunities, existence of and access to public infrastructure (roads, schools, health centers, etc), large family sizes, inadequate awareness among families and sex tourism.