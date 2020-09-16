COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Young dad sparks outrage for selling baby online for P50k
Republlic Act No. 10364 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act prohibits anyone in the Philippines from buying and selling people, most especially children.
Rainer_Maiores via Pixabay
Young dad sparks outrage for selling baby online for P50k
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — A young father tried to sell his newborn baby for P50,000 in an online buy and sell group, angering social media users.

In the Facebook group called Pacita San Pedro Binan Buy & Sell Online, Robbie Martine Migo posted a photo of the newborn named Chris Kyle.

 

#raffytulfoinaction #GMANews #GMANewsOnline #GMANewsAndPublicAffairs #DSWD #DSWDNCR #IMBESTIGADOR #tulfoinaction Please...

Posted by Genta Chest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

 

“For sale po yan baby na yan. Chris Kyle and name dp narrehistro. 50k fix price," he wrote.

“Reason: pambayad sa utang sa lying in need na mabayaran bago magfriday. Pati utang ng ina sa lending 15k, Sure buyer only," he added.

Facebook users who saw the post got instantly angry to the father for selling his son.

“Nakakapanginig ka ng laman punyeta kang lalaki ka, matapos nyong magpakasarap, ganyan gagawin nyo? bata yan, haypp ka.. di yan hayop na katulad mo, buhay ka pa sinusunog na kaluluwa mo sa impyernong hayop ka,” a Facebook user commented.

“Mga wlang kwentang mgulang..kpwA p kaya ang di ibenta mga Yan..mtkot kau sa karma,” another user commented.

“Grave naman kahit naman siguro sino magaglit sa ginaa ninyo! May bata bang binibinta sa facebook pa dios ko kuya rehas is weaving at you!! Lagt ka,” commented by another user.

Republlic Act No. 10364 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act prohibits anyone in the Philippines from buying and selling people, most especially children.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), among the main causes of child trafficking in the Philippines are poverty, low economic development in communities of origin, gender inequalities, limited employment opportunities, existence of and access to public infrastructure (roads, schools, health centers, etc), large family sizes, inadequate awareness among families and sex tourism.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 hours ago
Tributes pour for UK's first Pinay mayor Cynthia Alcantara Barker's passing
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
As the first Philippines-born elected representative in the borough, she was proud of her heritage and committed to doing...
On the Radar
fbfb
23 hours ago
Old Spice brings much-needed dose of humor in its epic video made in Philippines
23 hours ago
Old Spice serves us with the much-needed breath of fresh manly man entertainment—a commercial made in the Philippines...
On the Radar
fbfb
2 days ago
Elon Musk goes viral for struggling to pronounce son X Æ A-Xii's name
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk became viral again last weekend as he forgot and was seen struggling to pronounce...
On the Radar
fbfb
6 days ago
Stranded 'Santa Claus' gets house with sari-sari store built for Cebu family
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
American vlogger Dustin Borglin has been known in Cebu as "Santa Claus" for helping the community. 
On the Radar
fbfb
6 days ago
Teacher dies of COVID-19 during virtual class
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
A professor at the Universidad Argentina de la Empressa in Buenos Aires, Argentina died last week due to novel coronavirus...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
7 days ago
WATCH: Awesome gadgets, shopping discounts await at Robinsons Supermarket’s Family Fun Fair
By Gerald Dizon | 7 days ago
Here's what's in store for you in this year's Family Fun Fair by Robinsons Supermarket.
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with