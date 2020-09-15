COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Old Spice brings much-needed dose of humor in its epic video
The men’s antiperspirant and deodorant brand is back with its new campaign #TheSmellThatNeverDies.
Photo Release
Old Spice brings much-needed dose of humor in its epic video made in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — It’s so powerful that it can sell even being surrounded by ninjas. Too powerful that it can run from a meteorite, explode a planet, and still breathe in space. It leaves a death-defying smell to a man—the smell that never dies in a can called Old Spice.

Old Spice commercials have always been known for its outrageously comical visuals, and once again, it did not disappoint.

The men’s antiperspirant and deodorant brand is back with its new campaign #TheSmellThatNeverDies.

Old Spice serves us with the much-needed breath of fresh manly man entertainment—a commercial made in the Philippines for Filipino men who deserve nothing less.

The action-packed video features an all-Filipino cast led by actor Victor Silayan as the ultimate action hero who never dies, thanks to his Old Spice superpowers of irresistible long-lasting smell.

We see him getting a thumbs up from sharks in the dark depths of the sea, with twin anacondas wrapped around his pecs, ninjas and more.

Ridiculously funny is an understatement for Frenchie Dy’s appearances, as she pops up in the most random places as the singer behind the clever and captivating song—that completes the all-around visual Pinoy epicness!

If you haven’t caught on with the latest trends, Filipino users are raving about this Old Spice commercial—admitting that they’ve searched and came to watch the commercial countless times! The YouTube comments are flooded with comments like:

“This is the dankest Filipino ad I ever saw.”

“This is the only ad I came searching because this was funny, and the song is catchy.”

“The only ad I didn't skipped... Even searched for it to re-watch.”

“The best Filipino old spice ad.”

We can’t deny that Filipino viewers are loving our commercial. Feast your eyes and watch the video here. Trust us, this is a commercial you will never want to miss!

Staying at home ain’t an excuse for not staying fresh! If body odor can kill, then the long-lasting smell of Old Spice’s Body Spray is man’s key to immortality.

Get your manly man legs moving and spray on some of #TheSmellThatNeverDies. Your body, family and the Old Spice team will thank and love you!

Don’t forget to check out what the buzz is with Old Spice’s awesome long-lasting smell.

