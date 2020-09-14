COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Elon Musk goes viral for struggling to pronounce son X Ã A-Xii's name
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2018 Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Elon Musk's girlfriend has given birth to the couple's first child together, the outspoken Tesla chief announced on May 4, 2020. Musk, 48, has been dating the musician Grimes since 2018.
AFP/Angela Weiss
Elon Musk goes viral for struggling to pronounce son X Æ A-Xii's name
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk became viral again last weekend as he forgot and was seen struggling to pronounce his child’s name in an interview with reporters in Giga factory in Berlin, Germany.

It can be recalled that he and wife, singer Grimes, named their son X Æ A-12.

A reporter in Berlin asked Musk how was his son.

"How's X Æ A-12?" the reported said.

Musk seemed genuinely confused for a minute as he asked the interviewer to repeat himself.

"Oh, you mean my kid,” he answered the reporter.

"That sounded like a password," Musk added.

“Uh… I think next time I am going to bring him, maybe come back in a few months and bring him along,” he told the interviewer.

Prior to this, it was reported that Musk and Grimes will change the name of their baby because of a law in California as names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution.

Related: X Æ A-12: Elon Musk, Grimes change baby's name following California law

"Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?" a Twitter user asked Grimes.

"X Æ A-Xii," Grimes answered the Twitter user.

"Roman numerals. Looks better tbh," the singer added.

