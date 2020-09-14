Elon Musk goes viral for struggling to pronounce son X Æ A-Xii's name

MANILA, Philippines — Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk became viral again last weekend as he forgot and was seen struggling to pronounce his child’s name in an interview with reporters in Giga factory in Berlin, Germany.

It can be recalled that he and wife, singer Grimes, named their son X Æ A-12.

A reporter in Berlin asked Musk how was his son.

"How's X Æ A-12?" the reported said.

Musk seemed genuinely confused for a minute as he asked the interviewer to repeat himself.

"Oh, you mean my kid,” he answered the reporter.

"That sounded like a password," Musk added.

“Uh… I think next time I am going to bring him, maybe come back in a few months and bring him along,” he told the interviewer.

Prior to this, it was reported that Musk and Grimes will change the name of their baby because of a law in California as names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution.

"Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?" a Twitter user asked Grimes.

"X Æ A-Xii," Grimes answered the Twitter user.

"Roman numerals. Looks better tbh," the singer added.