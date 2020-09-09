COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Teacher dies of COVID-19 during virtual class
Photo showing a student tuning in to an online class.
mohamed_hassan via Pixabay
Teacher dies of COVID-19 during virtual class
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — A professor at the Universidad Argentina de la Empressa in Buenos Aires, Argentina died last week due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in front of her 40 students during an online class. 

According to a Fox News report, 46-year-old Paola de Simone was struggling to breathe while teaching, so she was asked by her students about her address so they can send her an ambulance. 

 

 

"I can't," the professor replied before passing out. She was later found dead at her home by her husband, who works as a doctor in Argentina.

Paola had been battling the disease for weeks before she passed away. 

In a Twitter post days before she died, she said her COVID-19 symptoms had continued even after four weeks. The post has been deleted.

The Argentine University of Enterprise, in a Twitter post, said that it is in "deep sorrow" to lose De Simone, who served at the school's department of government and international affairs for 15 years.

 

