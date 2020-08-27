'Grow Old With You': World's oldest married couple nearly 80 years strong

MANILA, Philippines — Ecuadorian spouses Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, 104, were recognized by the Guinness World Records as the oldest married couple.

They secured the title together by collectively posting an aggregate age of almost 215 years.

Julio Cesar was born March 10, 1910 and Waldramina was born October 16, 1915 — both before television was even invented.

Married back on February 7, 1941, the couple has been wed for 79 years.

Their family has since grown with five children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

"Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work and proper education based on family values are the keys to healthy coexistence... The love and maturity that we had as a couple from the beginning of the marriage allowed us to know each other and grow emotionally to define our future," the couple told Guinness.

The secret formula, they bared, is a combination of love, maturity and mutual respect.