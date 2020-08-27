COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
'Grow Old With You': World's oldest married couple nearly 80 years strong
Ecuador's Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, 104, are the world's oldest married couple.
Guinness World Records, screen grab
'Grow Old With You': World's oldest married couple nearly 80 years strong
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ecuadorian spouses Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, 104, were recognized by the Guinness World Records as the oldest married couple.

They secured the title together by collectively posting an aggregate age of almost 215 years.

 

 

Julio Cesar was born March 10, 1910 and Waldramina was born October 16, 1915  — both before television was even invented.

Married back on February 7, 1941, the couple has been wed for 79 years.

Their family has since grown with five children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

"Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work and proper education based on family values are the keys to healthy coexistence... The love and maturity that we had as a couple from the beginning of the marriage allowed us to know each other and grow emotionally to define our future," the couple told Guinness.

The secret formula, they bared, is a combination of love, maturity and mutual respect.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
2 days ago
Super8 to hold Funfest online event with prizes, discounts and Piolo Pascual this August
2 days ago
Get a chance to win amazing prizes, snatch great discounts, and get up close and personal with none other than the ultimate...
On the Radar
fbfb
2 days ago
'Engkanto disco' goes viral as Boholanos spooked by mysterious drum beats
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Mysterious sounds that seemed like beating drums have been haunting several villages in Bohol. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
#SafeHands: Proper handwashing still crucial to slow COVID-19 spread in the new normal
3 days ago
On the Radar
6 days ago
Game not over for Snacks & Ladders despite physical closure
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
Despite the cards stacked against it, the high-concept game cafe is not losing hope that the community it built will someday...
On the Radar
fbfb
6 days ago
Hero nurse: Leukemia survivor lauded for helping deliver homeless woman’s baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
A nurse waiting for her shuttle ride to work helped a barangay rescue team by assisting to deliver the baby of a homeless...
On the Radar
fbfb
6 days ago
Grade 12 student who delivers products on roller blades gets bike from Gretchen Ho
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
A boy delivering his products using his roller blades became viral on social media after his mom posted his photos.
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with