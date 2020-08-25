COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Super8 to hold Funfest online event with prizes, discounts and Piolo Pascual this August
Airing live at Super8’s Facebook page on August 28, 5 p.m., Funfest will open with a special performance from Piolo Pascual.
Photo Release
Super8 to hold Funfest online event with prizes, discounts and Piolo Pascual this August
(Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — An incredible grocery sale is coming to your newsfeed this August, and you’re invited! It’s the Super8 Funfest Event: Online Edition.

Get a chance to win amazing prizes, snatch great discounts, and get up close and personal with none other than the ultimate heartthrob and super celebrity in town, Piolo Pascual! Get front row access to all this and more from the comfort, ease and safety of your own home.

Airing live at Super8’s Facebook page on August 28, 5 p.m., Funfest will open with a special performance from Piolo.

“I am so excited to be working with Super8 since this is my first time collaborating with them. I think this is a great way to make the annual Funfest a safe and exciting event for people to look forward to, most especially during these times when it’s important for everyone to find some form of entertainment and fun,” the actor says.

He adds that he is most excited for the virtual meet and greet with his fans.

“There will be a virtual selfie session for eight lucky viewers, and it’s one of the things I’m most excited about doing at the event,” he reveals.

But the fun definitely doesn’t stop there! Super8 has many Super Bida Deals that you can avail of in all branches nationwide for the month of August.

You can also enjoy, save and earn exclusive reward points by downloading the Super8 Mobile App, in which residents from Metro Manila and selected parts of Rizal can also enjoy a hassle-free and safe way to shop.

With a great assortment of 8,500 products available online, and convenient payment options to choose from (including cash on delivery), the Super8 Mobile App is sure to offer an enjoyable shopping experience all-year round.

On top of the Super Bida Deals, Super8 will also be bringing their annual Super8 Super Hakot online. Get one e-raffle entry for every P1,000 in a single-receipt purchase of participating items (including top brands such as Nestle, P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Monde Nissin, URC, etc.,) in any Super8 branches.

A total of 88 winners of P3,000 worth of Super8 Mobile App e-coupon voucher will be selected. This promo runs until September 9.

Sit back, relax and enjoy this month-long Funfest Event from the comfort of your own home!

 

For updates on Super8’s upcoming events, promos and exclusive deals, follow the Super8 Grocery Warehouse Official Facebook page, or download the Super8 Mobile App from the Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS).

GROCERY WAREHOUSE PIOLO PASCUAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
19 hours ago
'Engkanto disco' goes viral as Boholanos spooked by mysterious drum beats
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Mysterious sounds that seemed like beating drums have been haunting several villages in Bohol. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
#SafeHands: Proper handwashing still crucial to slow COVID-19 spread in the new normal
21 hours ago
On the Radar
3 days ago
Game not over for Snacks & Ladders despite physical closure
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Despite the cards stacked against it, the high-concept game cafe is not losing hope that the community it built will someday...
On the Radar
fbfb
4 days ago
Hero nurse: Leukemia survivor lauded for helping deliver homeless woman’s baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
A nurse waiting for her shuttle ride to work helped a barangay rescue team by assisting to deliver the baby of a homeless...
On the Radar
fbfb
4 days ago
Grade 12 student who delivers products on roller blades gets bike from Gretchen Ho
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
A boy delivering his products using his roller blades became viral on social media after his mom posted his photos.
On the Radar
fbfb
7 days ago
5 ways to get hired during pandemic: Job search site gives tips amid record-high unemployment
7 days ago
Although you may be vying for a position with other hundreds of candidates in an online job post, you may increase your chances...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with