Super8 to hold Funfest online event with prizes, discounts and Piolo Pascual this August

MANILA, Philippines — An incredible grocery sale is coming to your newsfeed this August, and you’re invited! It’s the Super8 Funfest Event: Online Edition.

Get a chance to win amazing prizes, snatch great discounts, and get up close and personal with none other than the ultimate heartthrob and super celebrity in town, Piolo Pascual! Get front row access to all this and more from the comfort, ease and safety of your own home.

Airing live at Super8’s Facebook page on August 28, 5 p.m., Funfest will open with a special performance from Piolo.

“I am so excited to be working with Super8 since this is my first time collaborating with them. I think this is a great way to make the annual Funfest a safe and exciting event for people to look forward to, most especially during these times when it’s important for everyone to find some form of entertainment and fun,” the actor says.

He adds that he is most excited for the virtual meet and greet with his fans.

“There will be a virtual selfie session for eight lucky viewers, and it’s one of the things I’m most excited about doing at the event,” he reveals.

But the fun definitely doesn’t stop there! Super8 has many Super Bida Deals that you can avail of in all branches nationwide for the month of August.

You can also enjoy, save and earn exclusive reward points by downloading the Super8 Mobile App, in which residents from Metro Manila and selected parts of Rizal can also enjoy a hassle-free and safe way to shop.

With a great assortment of 8,500 products available online, and convenient payment options to choose from (including cash on delivery), the Super8 Mobile App is sure to offer an enjoyable shopping experience all-year round.

On top of the Super Bida Deals, Super8 will also be bringing their annual Super8 Super Hakot online. Get one e-raffle entry for every P1,000 in a single-receipt purchase of participating items (including top brands such as Nestle, P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Monde Nissin, URC, etc.,) in any Super8 branches.

A total of 88 winners of P3,000 worth of Super8 Mobile App e-coupon voucher will be selected. This promo runs until September 9.

Sit back, relax and enjoy this month-long Funfest Event from the comfort of your own home!

For updates on Super8’s upcoming events, promos and exclusive deals, follow the Super8 Grocery Warehouse Official Facebook page, or download the Super8 Mobile App from the Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS).