Hero nurse: Leukemia survivor lauded for helping deliver homeless womanâ€™s baby

MANILA, Philippines — A nurse waiting for her shuttle ride to work helped a barangay rescue team by assisting to deliver the baby of a homeless woman on the street of Osmeña Avenue in Makati City.

Wearing her white nurse uniform, Lorrainne Pingol released the mother's placenta and cut the umbilical cord using the barangay rescue team's equipment.

Baby Out Incident along OSMEÑA HIGH WAY. Rescuers we’re assisted by a Nurse who just happen to pass by the Area. Thank... Posted by Bangkal Ferds Makati on Monday, August 17, 2020

"There's no other person to help them kundi ako at that period of time, kaya tumulong na ako. Saka nurse din naman ako," Pingol told GMA News in an interview.

"May sinumpaan kami, ‘yung good samaritan. Wherever you are kahit outside of work ka, kapag may nangailangan ka, in the name of humanity you have to help because you're a nurse," she added.

According to her, the mother could die from internal bleeding if the baby was not delivered properly.

Pingol also said that she's thankful that it is not a case of complicated pregnancy because it could have been hard for her.

"I think it was an easy delivery case, at thankful ako doon kasi kung complicated ‘yung pregnancy ng nanay tapos ganoon ‘yung environment, it would be harder for me and for anyone else to handle her to handle the situation.”

According to the nurse, her help was a way of giving back since she also received the same kind of care from fellow nurses when she suffered from leukemia in 2013.

“Talagang niloob ng Panginoon na mapadaan ako doon para tumulong sa ale,” said Lorrainne, who works as a nurse for an insurance company since she cannot work in a hospital because she is “immuno-compromised” or cannot be exposed to infections.

“Nung na-diagnose ako, maraming tumulong sa’kin. That’s also one of the reasons kung bakit bukas-palad akong tumutulong for as long as kaya ko.”

The barangay workers who spotted Lorraine and called for her help are very grateful for helping deliver the healthy baby.

“Kokonti lang po ang gumagawa ng ganoon. Talagang bukod-tangi po s’ya,” said one worker.

