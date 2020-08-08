One of the ostriches that ran loose in Quezon City dies

MANILA, Philippines — After becoming viral on different social media sites, one of the ostriches seen running in a Quezon City subdivision has died.

In a report by dzBB, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said the ostrich died due to stress according to its owner Jonathan Cruz.

Antiporda, however, said that Cruz would still be summoned to the DENR's office to explain why the two ostriches were seen running amok in a public place.

The DENR undersecretary also wanted to know the real cause of the ostrich's death by gathering evidence.

Antiporda said the ostriches came from Misamis and will be brought to Nueva Ecija based on the papers provided by its owner. The government agency still had no idea why the animals were kept in Quezon City.

Antiporda also said that the owner voluntarily surrendered the other ostrich, which is now under the care of DENR's biodiversity management bureau.

Videos of the ostriches running around in Mapayapa Village 3 in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City on Wednesday captivated the netizens.

The term “Jumanji,” referring to social media posts showing the ostriches and other animals on the loose trended online. The film featured a supernatural board game that unleashes jungle elements on its players.