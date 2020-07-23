COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Uson
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Pro-Duterte blogger Banat By takes over Mocha Uson's Twitter
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2020 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pro-Duterte blogger Banat By, who doubles as a Facebook page administrator for Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson, has taken over her Twitter account, netizens observed recently.

The Twitter handle "@MochaUson" was replaced by "@BanatByOfficial" while some old tweets posted by Mocha have since been deleted.

In characteristic Internet fashion, however, receipts were taken to prove the stealthy takeover of Mocha’s account with over 178,000 followers as of writing.

 

 

A newly-created account, meanwhile, has already taken over Mocha's old Twitter handle, preventing Banat By from simply reverting to the account’s old name.

MOCHA USON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
#SafeHands: Proper handwashing still crucial to slow COVID-19 spread in the new normal
Five Colgate-Palmolive manufacturing plants have mobilized to produce 25 million bars of soap in support of the World Health...
2 days ago
On the Radar
5 days ago
Ortigas Malls bags 4 awards in 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards
5 days ago
Various campaigns for Greenhills, Tiendesitas, and Estancia win the Award for Innovation in the 7th annual Stevie Awards to...
On the Radar
fbfb
8 days ago
Jinkee Pacquiao rides 'kariton' as she looks back at simpler times
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
“Sinasama kami noon papunta sa bukid sa niyugan ng tatay ko sakay ng kariton at ngayon masaya ako na ma-experience ulit...
On the Radar
fbfb
9 days ago
Man dies from coronavirus after attending 'COVID-19 party'
9 days ago
"He thought the disease was a hoax. He thought he was young and invincible and wouldn't get affected by the disease."
On the Radar
fbfb
13 days ago
Pinay leads development of Switzerland's COVID-19 mass testing technology
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 days ago
Aquino-Fournier further explained that their developed method includes contact tracing functionality, able to detect...
On the Radar
fbfb
14 days ago
Real-life 'The Terminal': Foreigner trapped in NAIA for 110 days finally flies home
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 days ago
Roman had been living off donations of food and hygiene products from airport staff.
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with