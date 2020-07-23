Pro-Duterte blogger Banat By takes over Mocha Uson's Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Pro-Duterte blogger Banat By, who doubles as a Facebook page administrator for Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson, has taken over her Twitter account, netizens observed recently.

The Twitter handle "@MochaUson" was replaced by "@BanatByOfficial" while some old tweets posted by Mocha have since been deleted.

In characteristic Internet fashion, however, receipts were taken to prove the stealthy takeover of Mocha’s account with over 178,000 followers as of writing.

Paano ko nalaman? Naka on ang notifs ko kay Mocha ????????????????



Journo life kase. Tapos biglang nag Banat By Official sa notifs. Lol — AltABSCBN (@AltABSCBN) July 21, 2020

alin, alin, alin ang naiba

isipin kung alin ang, naiba pic.twitter.com/hX1f7U8X0n — JP Czark (@dumidyeypee) July 21, 2020

This is true look sa thread mga tao teplying on Mocha but when u click it haha the account is now banat by hahaha pic.twitter.com/GlEi6l8esv — K R A M (@olegna_mark) July 21, 2020

A newly-created account, meanwhile, has already taken over Mocha's old Twitter handle, preventing Banat By from simply reverting to the account’s old name.