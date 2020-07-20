Colgate-Palmolive supports WHO's #SafeHands effort in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Five Colgate-Palmolive manufacturing plants have mobilized to produce 25 million bars of soap in support of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) #SafeHands effort, and 1 million of those bars will be donated to people in need in the Philippines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to WHO, which is offering updated COVID-19 advice to the public, proper handwashing is critical to slow the spread of the disease. However, a combination of low access to quality soap and a lack of knowledge of how to properly wash hands to kill the virus is a challenge, particularly in many vulnerable communities around the world.

To help overcome these obstacles, Colgate-Palmolive is producing the new soap and promoting proper handwashing across various media platforms. The soap is specially packaged with instructions on proper handwashing to amplify the WHO #SafeHands message.

The Colgate-Palmolive #SafeHands soaps are expected to arrive in the Philippines in July 2020, and distribution will be overseen by CARE Philippines. To help promote handwashing, Colgate-Palmolive Philippines’ own endorsers such as KC Concepcion and Kisses Delavin have participated in the #SafeHands Challenge.

Also in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Colgate-Palmolive is committing $20 million in health and hygiene products to community-based organizations worldwide.

Colgate-Palmolive Philippines is also committing to mobilize donation efforts during this pandemic. Among others, it has donated soaps, toothpastes, toothbrushes and other products to frontline medical and emergency care workers, as well as to communities in need through select non-government organizations.

The local company also introduced an Employee Matching Donation Program for COVID-19, in coordination with World Vision, where the company matched the value of donations given by its employees.

“One of the most important ways we can help stop the spread of this virus is for organizations from every sector to bring together the best of what we each do for the greater good,” Noel Wallace, Chairman, president and chief executive officer, said last April in announcing the initiatives. “Colgate’s very purpose is to advance the health and wellness of people and their pets. We recognize we have a profound responsibility—now more than ever—to help protect people.”