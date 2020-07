Jinkee Pacquiao rides 'kariton' as she looks back at simpler times

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite Jinkee Pacquiao wore no pretensions when she returned to her hometown Kitagas, Kiamba in Sarangani province, even posting a photograph of her children and herself aboard a "kariton" (carabao-drawn vehicle) during a recent family trip.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon na nakabalik ulit ako sa lugar kung saan kami nakatira nung bata pa ako, kung saan ako lumaki at nag-aral ng elementary. Ang saya saya lang balikan ang nakaraan kung saan sumasakay kami ng kariton noon,” Jinkee, who last week was tagged “noveau” by actress Agot Isidro, reminisced on social media.

Jinkee recalled being brought to the fields by her father via “kariton” during her youth and elated how she was able to share the experience with her children now.

“Sinasama kami noon papunta sa bukid sa niyugan ng tatay ko sakay ng kariton at ngayon masaya ako na ma-experience ulit na sumakay kasama ang mga anak ko. Masaya sila na na-experience nila at hindi sila natakot.”

The family trip documented in three parts by Jinkee can be watched on her YouTube vlog.