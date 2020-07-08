TGFI calls for Filipino families to become financially literate online

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to increasing interest in online education. This can be applied in improving financial resilience, especially with the increasing availability of research-based financial education tools and programs.

Financial literacy in the time of pandemic calls on skills and knowledge required to embrace and get through such challenges.

TGFI’s very first Financial Literacy Summit Online brings some of the best financial topics and experts in the Philippines, directly to your homes. Learn at your own pace and at your own time on July 11 and 12 from the summit themed “Money & Family.”

The online summit will highlight the trends and different strategies on how to be successful in choosing the right investments suitable for families; finding the correct type of business; and retirement plans etc., through the eight breakout sessions facilitated by more than 30 speakers who are experts in their respective industries.

Both days of the summit will begin with inspirational talks throughout the Plenary sessions. In the Breakout sessions, participants are encouraged to design their own course by choosing the modules that they believe can provide the best learning, which will equip them on their financial literacy journey.

This event is made possible with the help of the following partners: SunLife, COL Financial, EToro, First Metro Securities, SeedIn, Paymaya, SMDC, Megapay, Union Bank and Palawan Express.

For tickets and inquiries, you can visit the event website finlitsummit.ph or contact TGFI through these numbers: 2188815/ 0949-889-2086/ 09568665399 and email address info@tgfi.co.