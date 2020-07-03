Vlogger Buknoy slammed for 'walang mararating' remark vs tricycle driver

MANILA, Philippines — Video blogger and "influencer" Buknoy Glamurrr trended for all the wrong reasons after Internet users called out his "classist" remark against tricycle drivers during a vlog.

“Ang gusto ko talagang sabihin sa inyo is 'wag na 'wag kayong sumukong mangarap. 'Wag na 'wag kayong sumuko na tuparin 'yung mga pangarap ninyo kasi kung hindi kayo magsusumikap sa buhay, walang wala kayong mararating, tulad nito," Buknoy said in a video, referring to a passing tricycle driver.

u already apologized and u admitted already your mistake. but this???? grabe. pic.twitter.com/w15Adlovuf — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) July 2, 2020

“Kuya, hi ka sa vlog ko. Hello! 'Yan kuya, sikat ka na,” Buknoy said, shifting the camera to the driver as he laughed.

The influencer has since apologized for the remark and vowed that it would never happen again.

i'm sorry, i understand why i was wrong and it will never happen again. — BUKNOY (@buknoyglamurrrr) July 2, 2020

Here’s what netizens had to air and their advice to Buknoy and other vloggers following the incident.

BUKNOY MY LOVE, a friendly unsolicited advice from ate Kaladkaren ?????? pic.twitter.com/zEwXO8Yrzd — KaladKaren (@jervijervi) July 3, 2020

buknoy is an example of a filipino parent who tells their kid,,,, "sige pag di ka nag aral magiging labandera ka"



and that is why u shouldnt teach and tell your kids a mindset like that, every generation adapts that life ruining phrase. — PUTANGINAAA ROSÉ!!? (@JULIASTARK__) July 2, 2020

Hi, Buknoy.

Tricycle drivers are victims of circumstances. It’s not that they din’t dream enough for themselves.

It’s coz they dream more for their kids.

I‘m a son of a tricycle driver, nakapag-UP.

May naabot si Papa sa pagmamaneho - ‘yung mga pangarap ko.pic.twitter.com/ihWXqcBloQ — #JunkTerrorBill (@marvintomandao) July 3, 2020

he already said it, if u want to unfollow him or unsubscribe him go. i was putting my hopes kanina na maybe, honest mistake lang talaga na di mo sinasadya, & i dont want to use the phrase cAnCEl kA N@. u have a long way to work on your character, buknoy. take this criticisms. — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) July 2, 2020