Video blogger Buknoy Glamurrr
Buknoy Glamurrr via YouTube, Screen grab
Vlogger Buknoy slammed for 'walang mararating' remark vs tricycle driver
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Video blogger and "influencer" Buknoy Glamurrr trended for all the wrong reasons after Internet users called out his "classist" remark against tricycle drivers during a vlog.

“Ang gusto ko talagang sabihin sa inyo is 'wag na 'wag kayong sumukong mangarap. 'Wag na 'wag kayong sumuko na tuparin 'yung mga pangarap ninyo kasi kung hindi kayo magsusumikap sa buhay, walang wala kayong mararating, tulad nito," Buknoy said in a video, referring to a passing tricycle driver.

 

 

“Kuya, hi ka sa vlog ko. Hello! 'Yan kuya, sikat ka na,” Buknoy said, shifting the camera to the driver as he laughed.

The influencer has since apologized for the remark and vowed that it would never happen again.

 

Here’s what netizens had to air and their advice to Buknoy and other vloggers following the incident.

