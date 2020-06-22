McDonald’s takes extra safety steps, launches new M Safe video

MANILA, Philippines — As the country continues to follow quarantine guidelines and people continue to adapt to new behaviors, McDonald’s Philippines has been making strides in ensuring the safety of its customers while prioritizing the health and safety of their employees.

In a recently released M Safe video, McDonald’s demonstrates how they are taking extra steps to protect the safety of the people who handle, serve, and deliver food to ensure the safety of its customers.

“Quality, service, value, and cleanliness have always been integral parts of McDonald's culture. These have guided us throughout the years of providing delicious food and feel-good moments for Filipino communities. Now that we welcome everyone back to our stores for dine-in, we make sure to leverage this constant commitment as we elevate and strengthen our existing measures for the uncompromised safety of our people and our customers,” says Kenneth Yang, president and chief executive officer of McDonald’s Philippines.

Keeping employees, customers safe

For McDonald’s, customer satisfaction and safety begin with guaranteeing that their employees’ safety is prioritized. Since the quarantine period, not only has the company raised the standards for food safety, service and cleanliness, McDonald’s has also taken extra steps in supporting their employees’ health and safety.

To ensure that they are fit to work, store crew are required to regularly submit a health declaration form and a fit-to-work clearance if they experience any sickness, whether or not related to the virus. Daily health checks are conducted, as well as temperature checks before and after shift.

The company also provides face masks or shields, hand gloves, and care kits for the use of its employees. Each kit includes vitamins, face masks, and sanitizers.

McDonald’s is also evolving operations with the aim of protecting the people that work in its stores. Frequent handwashing and physical distancing are observed in all areas of the store, including the kitchen, and the crew and manager’s room.

“It is important for us to ensure the safety and health of our employees so they keep customers safe and continue to deliver quality service to our customers,” says Yang.

To learn more about the company’s efforts to keep everyone safe, watch the full M Safe video here:

Since June 15, McDonald’s has been reopening more of its stores to welcome back customers for dine-in.