Over 3k jeepney drivers receive food packs after Vico Sotto's birthday plea

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig City government distributed food packs to over 3,000 jeepney drivers on Wednesday, coinciding with the birthday of the city's mayor, Vico Sotto.

Jeepney drivers are among those who lost jobs due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The donations came after Sotto told his supporters that he doesn't want a surprise birthday party now that he is celebrating his 31st birthday.

“Pakiusap na wala munang celebration o surprise party. Hindi naman ako mahilig sa party at higit pa rito, bawal pa ang mga mass gathering... buhay na buhay pa si COVID mga kaibigan! Papunta na po akong opis ngayon. Kung may binabalak kayo, itigil niyo na yan!” Sotto wrote on social media.

Instead of gifts, he requested for food packs for the less fortunate.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng bumati at sa mga babati pa lang! Sa mga nagtatanong kung ano ang gusto kong regalo, bumili na lang po kayo ng grocery foodpack at ipamigay sa nangangailangan (pwede nyo i-drop off sa RED o sa mayor's office; kung ano ang mas convenient),” he added.

According to Volta delos Santos, officer in charge ng Pasig Traffic Parking Management Office, they are hoping to receive more donations from private sector for them to give to UV drivers that are also affected by the pandemic.

"Sakaling makakakuha pa ng donations tutuloy natin ito," Delos Santos said.

"Mayroon kaming kinakausap na private companies para maging partner para po sila maging bahagi ng kanilang mga deliveries, parcels."

Prior to this, the Pasig City government distributed P4,000 cash assistance to all public utility drivers.

RELATED: 'No surprises': Vico Sotto doesn't want a birthday 'mañanita'