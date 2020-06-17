'No surprises': Vico Sotto doesn't want a birthday 'mañanita'

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto wants no alarms and no surprises for his 31st birthday, his first celebration since assuming office last year.

The local chief executive joked that he doesn't want to be thrown a surprise party due to the ongoing prohibition of mass gatherings under community quarantine as a precaution against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Pakiusap na wala munang celebration o surprise party. Hindi naman ako mahilig sa party at higit pa rito, bawal pa ang mga mass gathering... buhay na buhay pa si COVID mga kaibigan!” the Pasig mayor “policed” his supporters on social media.

“Papunta na po akong opis ngayon. Kung may binabalak kayo, itigil niyo na yan!”

He thanked well-wishers for their greetings and said that the best 2020 birthday gift is to donate grocery food packs for those in need.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng bumati at sa mga babati pa lang! Sa mga nagtatanong kung ano ang gusto kong regalo, bumili na lang po kayo ng grocery foodpack at ipamigay sa nangangailangan (pwede nyo i-drop off sa RED o sa mayor's office; kung ano ang mas convenient).”

Vico's sibling Talitha "Tali" Maria Sotto, his father Vic’s child with wife Pauleen Luna-Sotto, in a video, wished her older brother a happy birthday.

Vico is the son of actors Vic Sotto and Coney Reyes.

In her Instagram account, Coney marked her son's birthday by posting a throwback photo together with a love and prayer emoji.