Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao | Screen grab, Marie Dinglasan via Facebook
‘Mockingjay’ Aling Marie leads masses against anti-terror bill at ‘Grand Mañanita'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Marie Dinglasan, more popularly known among Filipino netizens as "Aling Marie," is gaining attention again for bravely speaking out Friday morning against the anti-terrorism bill during the 122nd Independence Day "Grand Mañanita" at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus.

Aling Marie popularly coined the "kayumanggi ako" phrase in her viral call out against diehard Duterte supporters (DDS) earlier this week, reflecting the sentiments of an untold number of Filipinos who quickly rallied behind her.

RELATED: Aling Marie and ‘Kayumanggi ako’: Video of Filipina store owner goes viral for supporting public dissent

Among the calls to action during Friday demonstrations is the junking of the controversial anti-terrorism bill awaiting action from President Rodrigo Duterte before being signed into law, passed into law upon inaction for 30 days, or vetoed completely or in part.

“Alam niyo ba na kahit harangan ako ng sibat basta pinangako ko sa inyo, tutuparin ko. Naririto ako para ipaglaban ang karapatan niyo sa pagkat kayo ang susunod na magtatayo ng banderang Pilipinas bilang tunay kayumanggi,” guest-of-honor Aling Marie addressed the crowd of hundreds of protesters.

“Mga anak, ako'y naririto sa pagkat sa puso ko at isip ko hindi tayo dapat magkaroon ng batas na terror bill. Hindi terorismo at hindi terorista ang malala sa Pilipinas. Ang Pilipinas ay hindi terrorist country. Kung meron mang terorista, yan ang gustong magtatag ng terrorist bill.

RELATED: ‘Anti-terror’ bill defines terrorism vaguely but has clear and specific dangers

Here’s Aling Marie in action:

