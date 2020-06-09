COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Sen. Richard Gordon, Philippine Red Cross chairman, receives the Lysol Philippines donation from Aleli Arcilla, RB Health Philippines general manager, during a turnover ceremony at the PRC headquarters in Mandaluyong City.
Released
Lysol partners with Philippine Red Cross, donates P36 million to COVID-19 mass testing efforts
(Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Lysol Philippines has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for "Disinfect to Protect," a joint mission to ensure everybody is protected from illnesses by breaking the chain of infection.

Through this endeavor, the disinfectant brand will donate P36 million to boost mass testing in support of government efforts. The donation will bring testing to the most vulnerable groups and will encourage Filipinos to sanitize their surroundings in order to protect them from disease-causing germs.

Half of the donation will be used to build a COVID-19 mass testing center in Cagayan De Oro City, to be known as the Philippine Red Cross Molecular Laboratory. The facility will have two polymerase chain reaction machines that can process 2,000 tests per day.

Lysol’s contribution will also be earmarked for the laboratory’s operations and maintenance costs, including the hiring of personnel.

The other half goes to the COVID-19 Samaritan Fund to shoulder processing fees in testing around 4,500 Filipinos from the most susceptible groups, including pregnant women, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions—especially in poor communities.

Lysol will also turn over P5-million worth of its products to help disinfect PRC sample collection areas, as well as testing laboratories, to keep frontline healthcare workers and communities protected against the 2019 novel coronavirus.

To break the chain of infection at the household level, the brand is also encouraging Filipinos to practice proper handwashing and regular cleaning and disinfecting of their surroundings, including frequently-touched surfaces at home and the workplace using disinfectant sprays and multi-purpose cleaners.

“We feel humbled to be partnering with the Philippine Red Cross in their efforts to strengthen the country’s COVID-19 testing capacity and expand its coverage to needy sectors of society. We want to keep the Philippines’ medical frontliners safe against an unseen enemy while creating awareness on the importance of hygiene and disinfection,” said Gonzalo Balcazar, generation manager of RB for South East Asia, Hygiene.

“More than ensuring protection from illness-causing germs, Lysol sees this partnership and our Disinfect to Protect mission as creating a bigger impact on various communities,” he added.

“We welcome Lysol as our partner in helping control the spread of COVID-19. They have invested most of their resources in studying pathogens and developing solutions that can kill these, so they know what we are up against and they how to help stop the infection,” said Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross.

 

To know more about the Disinfect to Protect mission, visit the Lysol Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/LysolPH) or Philippine Red Cross (https://www.facebook.com/phredcross).

LYSOL PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINES RED CROSS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
2 hours ago
Lysol partners with Philippine Red Cross, donates P36 million to COVID-19 mass testing efforts
2 hours ago
Lysol, in partnership with the Philippines Red Cross, pledges P36 million to boost efforts in COVID-19 fight.
On the Radar
fbfb
6 days ago
Young Filipinos graduate from top US universities with flying colors
6 days ago
Filipino students have proven once again to be standout graduates in the world's leading universities.
On the Radar
fbfb
6 days ago
ABS-CBN proud of its homegrown achievers
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Vivoree posted photos of her while revealing her struggles to finish high school with awards.
On the Radar
fbfb
11 days ago
vivo provides smartphones for medical frontliners in mega swabbing facility
11 days ago
vivo donates to medical frontliners station at Palacio de Maynila mega swabbing center along Roxas Boulevard.
On the Radar
fbfb
11 days ago
Doña Maria Group donates 125 tons of rice to aid COVID-19 relief efforts
11 days ago
The Doña Maria Group has donated 125,000 kg to frontliners, communities, and partner organizations to aid in the fight...
On the Radar
fbfb
13 days ago
Johnson & Johnson supplies hydration drinks to over 20,000 medical frontliners
13 days ago
Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Inc. provides 2-months worth of hydration drinks to medical frontliners amid the summer h...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with