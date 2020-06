ABS-CBN proud of its homegrown achievers

MANILA, Philippines — Although still fighting for its franchise renewal, TV network ABS-CBN celebrates its homegrown achievers.

Among them is actress and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Vivoree Esclito, who graduated from high school with “Character Award: Generosity” and “Academic Award: Philippine Politics and Governance" this year.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Vivoree posted photos of her while revealing her struggles to finish high school with awards.

“This journey and I had a love-hate relationship; it was never easy. With all the other things I did for my career habang hinahabol ‘yung deadline sa homework, natutulala na lang ako minsan sa kakaisip kung ano ba ang uunahin ko,” Vivoree said.

“Napa ‘ayoko na’ at ‘bahala na’ na lang ako. Hindi ko naman akalaing malalagpasan ko rin pala ‘to. Pero honestly, I would NEVER have made it if it weren’t for the people who helped me throughout the school years,” she added.

She credited her teachers for motivating her, as well as her classmates for their support.

“Napaka understanding and considerate ng mga teachers ko sa CFA, ang pamilya ko— na malaking motivation ko—at barkada ko na tanggap pa rin ako maka graduate man o hindi, si Ma’am @shengderellaaa at ate Sab na pinupuntahan ako to wake me back to my senses kapag nawawalan na ako ng ganang ipagpatuloy ‘yung studies ko, OFC ko na pinapadalhan ako ng comfort food kapag alam nilang kelangang kelangan ko ng comfort, ang mga nag-volunteer (ate April, tita Marlyn, ate Sab, ate Sheng, ate Chai, at ate Wilms lol special mention kayo ah),” she said.

“When I need more people in my videos, sa supervisors ko (Ma’am Geng, Ma’am Tere, at Ma’am Boi) sa Civil Service Commission na napaka approachable at saya katrabaho kahit saglit lang, at pati na rin syempre ‘yung mga taga suporta ko na isa sa mga naging motivation ko. Kung ‘di po talaga dahil sa mga taong ‘to, balikbayan ako HEHE,” she added.

Above all, the teen actress said she thanked the Lord for the guidance and blessings she received during her schooling.

“Alam n’yo, gabi-gabi ko sinabi kay Lord na nahirapan na ako tas may sabay pang iyak ‘yun haha tas sabi ko sa Kanya, ‘Lord, Kayo na po bahala’ tapos ayun nga. Nairaos din ang 2 years of uncertainty ko. Naiyak ako nung tinawag pangalan ko kasi ang hirap para sa’kin emotionally at mentally ‘yung napagdaanan ko, hindi kahanga-hanga ‘yung pagiging unmotivated ko minsan, at pakiramdam ko, ‘ hindi ko naman siguro deserve ‘to," she said.

“Naisip ko na lang na para sa mga taong tumulong sakin ang success na ‘to. Tsaka syempre kasabay na dun ‘yung laking pasasalamat ko kay Lord kasi hindi Nya talaga ako pinabayaan. Alam ko namang hindi pa dito nagtatapos ang kalbaryo kasi may college life pa pero gusto ko lang ibahagi sa inyo ‘to para malaman ninyo na hindi kayo nag-iisa. Basta Lord, sisipagan ko na po talaga sa susunod na kabanata hehe ALL GLORY IS YOURS!”

Lopez family's next generation

Meanwhile, the future is bright for the Lopez family's next-in-line as three family members recently graduated with flying colors:

Samantha Lopez Abello, graduated with a Business Analytics degree minor in Psychology, summa cum laude, from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Rocio Lopez Puno, graduated BS Early Childhood and Special Education, cum laude and course award recipient at New York University's Steinhardt School.

Rocco Lopez Puno, graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree at Harvard Business School

Lopez family From left: Samantha Lopez Abello, Rocio Lopez Puno and Rocco Lopez Puno

