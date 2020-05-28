Vivo provides smartphones for medical frontliners in mega swabbing facility

MANILA, Philippines — Vivo has donated smartphone handsets to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which oversees the conversion of existing venues and structures into quarantine facilities, swabbing centers, and isolation areas to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Charisma Buan, PR lead at Vivo, turned over the handsets to Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, committee chairperson of DPWH’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.

The units will be used by medical frontliners stationed at Palacio de Maynila mega swabbing center along Roxas Boulevard where testing of returning overseas Filipino workers will be conducted.

“We are pleased to contribute in our own way to the government’s efforts in testing for COVID-19. Our donation will help frontliners coordinate among their teams and keep in touch with their families,” Buan said.

Photo Release The Vivo handsets will be used by medical frontliners conducting COVID-19 mass testing at the Palacio de Maynila mega swabbing center.

To know more about Vivo, visit https://vivoglobal.ph.